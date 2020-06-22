Illegal drug activity reports to Laurel County Sheriff's officials resulted in a roundup of accused drug dealers on Wednesday, June 17.
All in all, 10 people were arrested and charged with trafficking drugs and/or participating in activity that promoted illegal drug sales. Items confiscated during the roundup included methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia. At one location, a suspect struck one of the deputies involved.
The investigations took Sheriff's officials to six separate locations where they made multiple arrests at three residences.
Those arrested and their charges included:
Located off Slate Lick Road -
• Jessica Brock, 32, of Keller Road in London - first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine, and giving officer false identifying information. She was wanted on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear for drug court on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine. She is held without bond.
• Christopher Elkins, 38, of Bethel Road in East Bernstadt - first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on Thursday but was scheduled for a court appearance Friday.
• Genia N. Hardin, 32 of Slate Lick Road in London - first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine. She is held under $25,000 cash bond and scheduled for a court appearance Friday.
Found off Pittsburg School Road:
• Bradley Fields, 34 of Pennington Drive in East Bernstadt - possession/use of radio that sends or receives police messages. He was released on his own recognizance (ROR) on Wednesday night.
• Daniel Asher, 35, of Cloud Subdivision, London - first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine, and third-degree assault – police officer is victim. He remained in custody Monday, under $25,000 cash bond.
Found off Old KY 30:
• Carroll Smith, Jr., 56 of Highway 3434, East Bernstadt - first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was additionally charged with a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; and operating an ATV on roadway. He was released on Wednesday night.
Found off Sally's Branch Road:
• Dustin Morgan, 24, of Sally's Branch Road in London - first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released ROR after spending nearly two hours in custody.
• Megan House, 24, of Pine Top Road in London - first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on Wednesday night.
Found off North Laurel Road:
• Kristopher Engle, 38, of Helvetia Road North of London - possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in custody Monday, held under $1,000 cash bond.
Found off Hawk Creek Road:
• Raymond Robinson, 33, of White Oak Road in London - first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on Thursday morning.
All 10 were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting in the investigations and arrests were: Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective James Sizemore, Deputy Brad Mink, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Gotcha”, Deputy Daniel Reed, Sgt. Jack Caudill, and Bailiff Roy Ball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.