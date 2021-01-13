Laurel County Health Department has reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths over the last week.
The health department reported one death on Tuesday, four deaths on Monday, one on Friday, two on Thursday, and two on Wednesday, bringing the death total in the county to 25.
Wednesday's deaths were 92- and 61-year-old females. Thursday's death were of a 76 and a 59-year-old male. A 68-year-old female died on Friday and on Monday a 94-year-old female, 67-year-old male, 89-year-old female and 93-year-old male died. Tuesday's reported death was of a 94-year-old female.
Laurel County reported 77 new cases on Tuesday, 55 on Monday, 26 on Sunday, 31 on Saturday, 104 on Friday, 84 on Thursday, 67 on Wednesday,and 133 last Tuesday, bringing the county's total cases to 4,597. An active case count was not available on Tuesday.
Seventy-three are currently hospitalized out of Laurel County.
Eighty-two of Laurel County cases are within congregate settings.
During Tuesday's media briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 3,000 cases and shared more details on the state’s unemployment one-time relief payment program.
“This is the fourth-highest Tuesday, it’s higher than the last couple weeks, so we’re trying to determine where these numbers are going,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are sure that this is a surge caused by gatherings through the holidays, but there is a chance from what we are seeing in the data that while people gathered during the holidays, maybe now they’ve changed their behavior back to be being very careful. If that’s the case, hopefully we’ll see a leveling off, but only the data over the next week is going to let us know.”
Gov. Beshear also signed an executive order creating the Unemployment One-Time Relief Payment Program to be administered by the Office of Unemployment Insurance (OUI) and funded by Coronavirus Relief Fund money for up to $48 million. The program will provide one-time supplemental payments to claimants:
- $400 to claimants under any OUI program who: (a) would otherwise have qualified for 2020 FEMA Lost Wages Assistance but their weekly benefit amount was below $100, and (b) who had an approved claim in November and December 2020 but a weekly benefit amount of less than $176. Approximately 25,000 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment; and
- $1,000 to claimants under any OUI program between March 4 and Oct. 31, 2020, with verified identities and no indication of fraud, but whose claims were not yet adjudicated and paid. Approximately 16,500 Kentuckians are eligible for this payment.
“For those who were able to file a claim, we want to help these people until we can get to their claims,” said Gov. Beshear. “And we want to help the people who were working regular, full-time jobs before this crisis but still didn’t make enough to qualify for Lost Wages Assistance when they lost their jobs.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 3,053
New deaths: 22
Positivity rate: 12.23%
Total deaths: 2,944
Currently hospitalized: 1,733
Currently in ICU: 397
Currently on ventilator: 205
Top counties with the most positive cases were: Jefferson, Madison, Kenton, Fayette, Boone and Warren. Each of these counties reported 90 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 368.
