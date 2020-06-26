Laurel County's COVID-19 cases continue to rise, despite no new cases reported on Wednesday.
Thursday however brought 10 new cases with those testing positive ranging in age from 34 to 69. To add to that, one previously reported case is now hospitalized, according to information from Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department.
The new cases reported on Thursday include a 31-year-old male, 38-year-old male, 39-year-old female, 34-year-old male, 59-year-old male, 41-year-old female, 66-year-old female, 69-year-old male, 44-year-old male and 37-year-old female. All those persons are recovering at home.
The new cases brings the county's total cases to 94. Of those, 56 cases remain active, while 35 have fully recovered. Seven people are hospitalized after contracting the virus.
While the coronavirus was first believed to be targeted toward persons 60 and over, Laurel County's largest number of cases falls in the 31 to 40 age group, with 19 cases. There have been 18 cases involving persons in the 61 to 70 age group, with 17 cases reported for people between the ages of 18 and 30.
Health officials encourage those going out in public to wear masks and continue to use hand sanitizer when handwashing facilities are not available. Otherwise, frequent handwashing and sanitizing commonly touched areas is still necessary.
