Cool January weather and COVID-19 restrictions created a smaller crowd than usual for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in downtown London on Monday, but nearly two dozen people joined together to honor the civil rights leader's contributions.
The participants gathered at the Laurel County Courthouse on Monday afternoon for the jaunt from the Laurel County Courthouse to the London Community Center, showing their support for equality for all people - a measure that organizer Wayne Riley, executive director of the Laurel County African American Heritage Society, said was vital in today's society.
"Until three weeks ago, I wasn't going to have it," Riley said. "But everybody thought with all that's going on right now, we needed to have it."
Monday's celebration marked the 14th annual Martin Luther King Day celebration that usually begins with a ceremony at the courthouse, followed by the march that symbolizes King's march in Washington D.C. in August 1963. Originally called The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, that historic event is also known as the March on Washington or The Great March. The goal of the march was to promote civil and economic rights for the African American population.
It was during this march that King delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech that called for an end to racism before a crowd of 250,000 people. Of those, 75% to 80% were black and that march is known as one of the largest political rallies for human rights in the history of the United States. Although slavery was abolished in the late 1860s, discrimination against blacks continued into the 1960s. In fact, black men were even prevented from voting and black children were not permitted to attend public schools until the Civil Rights Act of 1964 ensured integration.
