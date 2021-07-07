Summer school has ended for elementary and middle school students and high school students have just a few days remaining before the new school year starts in early August. And school officials are already reviewing their employee roster to ensure that adequate staff is available to ensure a good school year ahead.
That will include the addition of several more positions, including hiring 15 emergency certified substitute teachers for the upcoming school year.
In their bi-monthly meeting on Monday night, the three board members participating in the meeting approved hiring the substitute teachers as well as adding more positions. Those included creating two Title I teaching assistants for Hunter Hills Elementary and re-creating a Family Resource Center secretary at London Elementary, as well as adding an LBD teacher at Hunter Hills and Colony Elementary and South Laurel Middle School.
Board members Ed Jones, Phillip Bundy and Jeff Lewis also approved bids for gas and diesel to Petroleum Traders for the upcoming year. District Financial Director Adam Hooker said Petroleum Traders have been the supplier of both to the school system for the past several years. Under the contract with Petroleum Traders, the county will receive gas and diesel at rates lower than other bidders for the project.
Other items approved included:
• Approval of a service agreement with Young Smiles LLC for the upcoming school year;
• Approval of agreement with Western Kentucky University for student teachers and students to perform required classwork;
• Approved service agreements with Central Kentucky Interpreter Referral Inc., Interpreting Service of the Commonwealth LLC, Orientation and Mobility Service (Karen White) and Speech Pathologist , Heather Elza;
• Approval of professional service agreement with Catholic Charities of Louisville for upcoming school year;
• Approved food service bids for 2021-2022 school year.
