17 arrested during Wednesday investigations

Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested 17 on Wednesday through several unrelated investigations stemming from suspected illicit drug activity, citizen complaints and traffic stops. Sheriff's officials confiscated cash, glass pipes with residue, pills, scales, hypodermic needles, and other drug paraphernalia. Some of those arrested had outstanding warrants including some with outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on previous drug charges and indictment warrants for drug trafficking.
Those arrested were:
• Marvin Lawson, 66, of Ninth St., London - arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy., charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Brittany Hill, 31, of Lois Lane, Barbourville - arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Ronald Durham, 37, of 16th St., Corbin - arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Emily Helton, 27, of South KY 233, London - arrested off Jerry's Road in London and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Tommy Stewart, 42, of Laurel Whitley Rd., London -arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy., charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Jason Gray, 47, of Crane Fork Rd., Bonneville - arrested on Hal Rogers Parkway in London driving a black Chevrolet Malibu charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; careless driving; failure to signal; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.
• Raymond Deroy Giles, 42, of Roy Dugger Rd., London - arrested off Roy Dugger Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and persistent felony offender I. Giles also had a Kenton circuit court bench warrant of arrest charging probation violation on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense; and probation violation and a second Kenton County warrant for first-degree bail jumping – and probation violation.
• Dillon Ryan Deatherage, 24, of Reams Lane in London - arrested on KY 192 in London for operating a red moped and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Kasie Leann Abner, 30, of Reams Lane, London - arrested on KY 192 in London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Westley Hubbard, 30, of Pine Top Road in London - arrested off Pine Top Road and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Bryan Fields, 39, of Jackson Road in London - arrested off Pennington Drive charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• James William Moore, 38 of Rupert Lane in Corbin - arrested off Adams Road while driving a blue Ford escape and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator's license; failure to wear seatbelts; resisting arrest; and possession of marijuana.
• Alexandria B. Bonas, 32, of Timothy Lane in Corbin - arrested off Adams Road and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
• Anthony Lipps, 37, of Lipps Branch Rd., Manchester - arrested off East 4th Street in London - charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances.
• Johnny Burkhart, 39, of Begley Rd., East Bernstadt - arrested off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. and charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances, and a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.
• Brad W. Fields, 34, of Pennington Drive in East Bernstadt - arrested off Pennington Drive and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
• Darrell Hubbard, 58, of Lewiston Road in London - arrested off KY 80 in London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Investigators for the Laurel Sheriff's office were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. John Inman, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Tommy Houston, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Bailiff Roy Ball, and Bailiff Jacklyn Johnson.
