18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Laurel County Thursday

The county's largest one-day numbers of positive COVID cases came on Thursday with 18 reported positive cases.
While that is bad news, the good news is that al those cases are recovering at home.
Thursday's cases push the county's total cases to 307 and included two young children. Those included a 65-year-old female, 37-year-old female, 32-year-old male; 3 year 11 month old male, 27-year-old male, 68-year-old female, 54-year-old male, 51-year-old female, 61-year-old male, 16-year-old female, 43-year-old male, 22-year-old male, 23-year-old female, 45-year-old male, 8-week-old female, 42-year-old female, 24-year-old female, and 28-year-old male.
One person who was hospitalized due to coronavirus has been released, according to information from the Laurel County Health Department.
