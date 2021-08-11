The Laurel County Homecoming pageant is coming up and 18 are vying for titles in the Little Miss and Master pageants. This year’s theme is “Dancing in the Moonlight”.
The categories are Baby Miss and Master for Birth – 5 months, Wee Miss and Master for 6 months – 12 months, Infant Miss and Master for 13 months – 23 months, Toddler Miss and Master for 2 years – 3 years, Tiny Miss and Master for 4 years – 5 years, Little Miss and Master for 6 years – 7 years, Junior Miss and Master for 8 years – 10 years, and Princess and Prince for 11-12 years.
This year, there is also a “Laurel County’s Choice” winner in each division. The winner will be the contestant with the highest amount of votes in each of the categories. Contest winners are determined by public voting with a dollar equaling a vote. You can vote for your favorite contestant at laurelcountyhomecoming.com using your credit card or PayPal account. Voting ends on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m.
