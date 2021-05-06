New businesses opening and expansions of existing ones.
That was the announcement of London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority director Paula Thompson as she talked about the new facets of businesses and services coming to the county soon.
In her April report, Thompson outlined 19 businesses with plans to open or expand in the near future.
New businesses include:
• London Nutrition will offer low carb meal replacement shakes, loaded energy drinks, and other items at their storefront at 811 South Main Street in Carnaby Square. Contact them at 606-657-2506.
• Believe Fitness Studio at 102 W. 18th Street will open on Wednesday, May 5. Classes of eight people or less will allow for a more relaxed experience.
• The Bluegrass Baker, located at 201 West Dixie Street offers macaroons, cakes, cupcakes, pies, hand dipped ice cream and other delectables at their store location.
• Heavenly Ready Now Pizza at 1670 Hwy 192 will open on May 28 and offer ready pizza and barbecue. Contact them at 606-657-2792 or on their Facebook page.
• Barefoot Beauty - 1670 Hwy. 192-E, located near KY 192 and East KY 80, offers eyelashes, dermoplaning, microderm and other services to make the beauty experience truly beautiful. A late May opening is planned. Contact them at 606-877-4107
• Heavenly Ready Now, located at 1120 N. Main Street, offers wings, cheesy bread, and cheese pizza with an opening date in mid-May
• A&P Deli Mart - 8824 South Laurel Road in the former AmVets facility offers convenience store design and fresh lunch selections.
• KDR Roofing Construction Services can supply your metal or shingle roof or remodeling. They are located at South Laurel Road and can be contacted at 606 309-2480
• E&W Wholesale pallet sales is located at 6744 U. S. 25-S and has daily deliveries of tools, household items and more. Contact them at 606-309-0347
• The vacant building in front of Lowe's Home Center will soon be housing a new business in the former Big Daddy's RV. More details will follow.
Expanding:
• Everlasting Gates & Affordable Fences, offers gates, fences and powder coating at their location at 9408 S. U.S. 25. they can be reached at 606-304-2988 or Facebook page.
• On Point Defense, 5959 Keavy Road., 400-acre Christian based training 606 224-6069
• Creekside Gardens is adding 1,500 square feet for plants, seeds, herbicides at their location on 1303 S Main Street. Contact them at 606-330-0043
•It's Girl Time Esthetics is opening a second location at 4900 South Laurel Road, with an opening date of May 2. To find the pampering you need, contact them at 606-401-8286
• Ageless Med Spa has added a medical spa that includes Botox, facials, microneedling and other services. Contact them at 606-330-0002
• Little Lions Learning Center, Restoration Services at Lily Road, is adding more infant, toddler and preschool services with a Godly atmosphere. Contact them at 606-261-7558
• Studio 206 opened a photography studio last year but now has taken the entire 5,000 sq. foot studio and made it their own.
• London Save a Lot, located at 825 South Laurel Road, has upgraded store layout and will continue to offer quality foods at low prices.
• Spectrum Mobile will open on May 15 to offer expanded services at their new location in the London Marketplace beside Hometown Hemp.
• The Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting London on Friday, May 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. with their original, spicy sandwiches, chicken nuggets, waffle fries and other favorites. They will be located in the London Shopping Center. For years, residents have cried out for a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so here is your chance, London, to show them how much you'd like to see a location here. Come out and enjoy your Friday meal and encourage this business to be the next to join in London's eateries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.