LONDON — His voice is familiar among London residents - now Brooks Kidd's audition for "American Idol" will premiere this Sunday, March 27 on ABC network, after the Oscars.
Kidd's audition in Nashville took place earlier this year after his initial audition on Zoom.
"We waited 2 1/2 hours for the Zoom audition," said his father, Bobby Kidd.
But the waiting paid off - after the Zoom audition, the 19-year-old London native was asked to go to Nashville for the regional auditions, where he performed before "American Idol" judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Elly Kellner, publicist for "American Idol", added that the Zoom auditions involved over 1,000 candidates with the field being narrowed down to the selections for the regional competitions held in four spots across America.
Kidd said that unlike the show itself, the regional competition does not provide coaches to help the contestants.
"You just go out there and perform," he said.
His audition selection was a song that he felt best describes his personal experiences.
"I performed 'Mad World' by Gary Jules," he said. "When I was younger, I found this song during a dark spot of my life and I feel like it showcased me and my story."
Although he could not disclose his progress in the audition process, he said the opportunity was "an experience unlike any other - in the best way." He said he related to all three judges, primarily because of their musical backgrounds.
"I related to Luke Bryan because of the geographical connection," he explained. "And there's Lionel Richie and all the music he's written and performed. Katy Perry is just great and I love her music."
Performing before such music legends as the three judges was somewhat intimidating, he said, admitting that he was very nervous.
"I did a lot of breathing exercises," he said, laughing. "I just told myself that I was there to perform and that's what I did."
He said the auditions blended a wide range of talent with contestants coming from Kentucky, Maine, Georgia and Nashville, to name a few.
"The competition is extremely stiff. There wasn't a person I heard that couldn't have a song on the radio," he said. "It was a great experience just hearing everyone."
He said his decision to audition for "American Idol" came after lots of encouragement from family and friends. He has watched American Idol through the years and for him, that was the show he wished to pursue his dream of a musical career.
"As a kid, I had a microphone with 'American Idol' on it," he said. "My grandmother encouraged me to audition for 'American Idol', and I had friends and family who wanted me to try out."
Kidd's background in music spans most of his life. He currently plays the piano - which was included in an advertisement for this season of "American Idol."
"In the first commercial, one of the clips shows Brooks sitting at the piano, singing," said his father. "We took that as a good sign."
Besides playing piano, Brooks was also involved with his high school choir and earned several regional recognitions. He is currently on the praise team at Grace Fellowship Church in London and was involved in the youth group at First Baptist Church in London. He has performed locally at several events. He is one of two performers set for the Redbud Ride block party, scheduled for Friday, April 8 at Farmers Market.
Although Brooks is not permitted to disclose any further details of the "American Idol" audition, he did say that the experience gained him some new friends as well as professional experience.
"Being on the show put me in a professional world of music," he said. "I gained knowledge and experience - you learn what to do because you're in an environment where musicians work together and have fun."
He did say the judges' comments after his audition were complimentary of his performance.
"They said not to go too far into the Broadway sound," he explained. "Everyone will just have to watch and see if I got the platinum ticket."
There have been some changes to this year's show - finalists usually receive a "Golden Ticket" if selected to participate in the California competition. But in commemoration of the 20th season, contestants this year received a platinum ticket to symbolize the iconic year - with "20" embossed on the front.
"American Idol" began in 2002, airing over the FOX Network until it was canceled in 2016 due to declining ratings. In 2018, the show was revived by ABC, and is launching its fifth season on that network.
Kellner said the time slot for Sunday's show is set for 11:35 p.m.
