As a retired teacher I was interested in how the schools fared during the epidemic. Since our schools have just closed I thought this would be an appropriate time to share this column. Almost every week D. B. Johnson, the County School Superintendent, submitted an article to the newspaper which provides some insights on the operation of the schools at the close of the epidemic. One of these is presented this week. This article mentions trustees. Trustees were elected by the voters in the school district. They were entrusted to care for the school. A good trustee would make sure the school building was in good condition and that the teacher had adequate supplies. He took the school census and in the early years he hired the teacher. By 1918, I think, the trustee submitted the name of the teacher he wanted to the Superintendent who officially did the hiring. When you read the article you will find other duties of the trustee.
The London Sentinel/Mountain Echo November 28, 1918
School News
The ban on all public gathering in this county because of the influenza epidemic has been lifted by the State Board of Health. Teachers will be allowed to count only the time actually taught beginning Nov. 25 unless the County Board of Health authorizes trustees to adjourn the schools because of the present [sic] of some other epidemics. Teachers and trustees will please take notice and governor [sic] themselves accordingly.
Children who are able should attend school regularly for the remainder of the term and it is the duty of parents to see that especially those between seven and fifteen years of age attend. Parents who do not send children between those ages to school lay themselves liable to a fine. Several teachers have expressed themselves willingly to teach until noon on Saturdays and it is very important that parents give their children an opportunity to take advantage of this extra time for the children will need it in order to complete their grades.
It will hardly be possible for me to visit all the schools this year. The number of schools that I will be able to visit will depend upon the condition of the weather. I shall put in all the time possible, however in visiting the schools.
Some trustees are neglecting to properly look after their schools. Some have not even provided their schools with fuel.
Let me say again that I am ready to pay for fuel for the schools as soon as bills for same are presented to me. Trustees who do not visit their schools at least once a month, sign teachers' monthly reports, look after the needs of the school, etc., are subject to a fine of $50 for neglect of duty. Trustees elected the first Saturday in October do not take the office until the first Saturday in the following March. So the trustees who employed the present teachers will remain in office until their schools are closed.
Next week I hope to write about how the schools handled closing of school and graduation during a pandemic.
