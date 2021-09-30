2 London students selected for Undergraduate Research Ambassador Program

LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) has selected 23 outstanding undergraduates for the 2021-2022 Undergraduate Research Ambassador program.
The newly redesigned ambassador program's mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research and creative scholarship. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and be involved in mentored research or creative work. This year's ambassadors represent six colleges, 15 disciplines and 19 research areas.
"Mentored research and creative work provide distinct opportunities for UK undergraduates to put to practice knowledge from the classroom and develop new skills," says Chad Risko, director of the UK Office of Undergraduate Research. "This year's class of ambassadors, who have each showcased success in their research and creative efforts, represent a broad spectrum of disciplines across the university. Such extensive representation is important as OUR seeks to make more visible the contributions of our fantastic undergraduate scholars and create opportunities for anyone that would like to pursue mentored research and scholarship."
The student leaders' goal is to make undergraduate research more accessible. Ambassadors will promote undergraduate research involvement and opportunities through student outreach and program events, such as tabling, information sessions, student workshops, speaking engagements, class and student organization presentations, and OUR sponsored events including the 5-Minute Fast Track Competition and Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars.
The 2021-2022 Undergraduate Research Ambassadors include:
● Sophia Abraham, College of Communication and Information, Bardstown, KY
● Maya Abul-Khoudoud, College of Arts and Sciences, Ashland, KY
● Humza Anwar, College of Arts and Sciences, Lexington, KY
● Bridget Bolt, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Gilberts, IL
● Kayli Bolton, College of Arts and Sciences, London, KY
● Shelby Brantley, College of Arts and Sciences, Georgetown, KY
● Trey Coburn, College of Arts and Sciences, Ashland, KY
● Ethan Cofer, College of Design, Atlanta, GA
● Riley Droppleman, College of Arts and Sciences, Athens, AL
● Isabella Erickson, College of Nursing, Cadiz, KY
● Sarah Fields, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Lexington, KY
● Claire-Marie Hall, College of Nursing, Lexington, KY
● Wilson Harris, College of Engineering, Forest Hills, KY
● Emily Keaton, College of Arts and Sciences, Pikeville, KY
● Caleb Kennedy, College of Engineering, Hartford, KY
● Courtney Martin, College of Arts and Sciences, London, KY
● Shelby McCubbin, College of Arts and Sciences, Lexington, KY
● Nadja Nelson, College of Nursing, Elizabethtown, KY
● Reagan Parker, College of Arts and Sciences, Murfreesboro, TN
● Avery Patrick, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Paris, KY
● Gretchen Ruschman, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Lexington, KY
● Haley Shaver, College of Engineering and College of Fine Arts, Lexington, KY
● Gabija Ziemyte, College of Arts and Sciences, Owensboro, KY
