It was an early Saturday morning shopping spree for 200 children.
The annual Shop with a Cop program began with staggering groups of 50 families arriving at the Lawn & Garden Center of the London Walmart at 6:30 a.m., followed by another group of 50 at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Jamie Harrison, coordinator for Shop with a Cop, said donations had been plentiful this year, resulting in the allotment rising from $100 to $125 per child.
The children were all smiles as they chose clothing, shoes and a toy for their gifts, then were given a coupon for a free pancake breakfast from Old Town Grill.
Assisting with the shopping spree were the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London City Police, Laurel County Fire Department, Ambulance Inc., the North Laurel High School girls softball team, coached by Sheriff's Lt. Chris Edwards; and volunteers from OneMain Financial and Walmart associates.
Shop with a Cop is funded by donations, with $6,000 raised through the 2020 Lights Around London contest in which citizens cast a vote for their favorite display of lights during the Christmas season. Other fundraisers were also hosted to raise money for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.