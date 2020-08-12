2020 Laurel County Homecoming set to have entertainment, pageants this weekend

The Laurel County Homecoming is celebrating its 85th year with a scaled down version of the annual August event featuring Friday night entertainment and a parade and pageant on Saturday. All events, including the parade, will be held at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park. This year's event reflects on 2020, playing on the 20/20 perfect vision theme, but focuses on the future as well as the past - "Come Home and See."
The events will begin Friday at 5:30 p.m. with the Tiny Stage Series of entertainers on the campground stage. Sydney Adams will take the stage at 5:30 p.m., Young America at 6:45 p.m., Restless Leg String Band at 8 p.m. and Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers at 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's events will begin at 10 a.m. with the Parade in the Park, a time capsule ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the park museum and the Little Miss and Master Pageant at 5:30 p.m. at the amphitheater stage.
The Spotlight on Youth will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming Pageant at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.