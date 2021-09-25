The 2021 World Chicken Festival kicked off Thursday evening and is continuing through Sunday. One of the featured contests Thursday was the Colonel Sanders Look A Like Contest on the Sanders Stage on Broad Street. The Stage of the Stars which is in Town Center on Main Street is full of musical entertainment this weekend like Wolfpen Branch (pictured). | Photos by Erin Cox

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you