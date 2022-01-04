The downtown New Years Eve party returned with a bang - literally - on Friday night with a few hundred people gathering for the celebration that ended with fireworks.
The celebration had a few setbacks - rain storms throughout Thursday night and Friday threatened the early part of the festivities, with the majority of the crowd flowing in around 10 p.m.
While the rain fell sporadically during the day and night, organizers faced another problem - the Nashville band set to perform during the downtown party abruptly cancelled early Friday morning. That left organizers in a dilemma for live music, but local band Pistol Whip filled the bill to provide the musical entertainment.
"We appreciate Pistol Whip for pulling things together and performing for us, especially on short notice," said Chris Robinson, executive director of the City of London Tourism Commission. "They did a great job and the crowd enjoyed watching them perform."
Robinson said it was early Friday morning when the scheduled band cancelled their performance.
"They cancelled because of the weather forecasts," he added.
Although rain did threaten this year's event, it held out until the countdown of the last few minutes of 2021 rang out, followed by fireworks to bring in the new year.
"We had a good crowd and everyone had a good time," Robinson said. "A lot of people didn't come till late - I think that was because of the rain."
Overall, the festivities went off with no problems, with several vendors setting up during the event. The Abbey and Butcher's Pub were also open for party-goers with music, food and drinks.
