25 Laurel County youth participate in 4-H Communications Day

Laurel County 4-H held their Communications Day event virtually this year.
They had 25 participants, Laurel County youth ages 5-18, delivering their own speeches and demonstrations. Participants put their public speaking skills and their writing skills to the test in this virtual event. From how to do magic tricks to dirt bike safety to baking cupcakes, 4-H’ers delivered all types of speeches and demonstrations. The panel of judges remarked how proud they were of all the hard work displayed.
Communications Day occurs at the county, district, and state levels. To participate in each higher level of the event, 4-H’ers must qualify to move forward in their respective categories.
Twelve Laurel County participants qualify to move on to the district level. At the county level, the top three overall speeches and demos are also distinguished as champion recipients. Laurel County 4-H encourages Cloverbud ages, 5-8, to use the county level as a practice event but Cloverbuds do not qualify to move on to other levels of the event.
Laurel County 4-H would like to thank our volunteers, teachers, and participants who made this Communications Day one to remember. We also want to thank our volunteer judges and teachers for making the event happen.
Laurel County Champion Recipients:
Eliot Hughes
Adeline Blevins
Dexter Hughes
Moving on to District Communications Day:
Elissa Allen
Adeline Blevins
Dustin Chadwell
Bailey Cunningham
Madelyn Eversole
Johnny Ray Gonzalez
Chet Hughes
Dexter Hughes
Eliot Hughes
Raylen Rice
Patrick Shepard
Joseph Vertuca
