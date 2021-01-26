27 grams of meth and heroin found in southern Laurel 

A drug investigation early Tuesday morning landed one man in jail while saving another man from overdosing.
According to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Deputies Justin Taylor, Landry Collett, James Fox and Hobie Daugherty, along with Detectives Richard Dalrymple and Bryon Lawson went to a residence on Palomino Trail, 10 miles south of London, around 5 a.m. Inside the residence they located a male subject laying on a couch and seemed to be overdosing.
Deputies administered Narcan and performed CPR, reviving the subject.
But a second man in the home was found with a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue and a large amount of cash, resulting in deputies obtaining a search warrant for the residence.
That search resulted in deputies finding more than 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine, more than 2 grams of suspected heroin, digital scales and a .22 caliber pistol. Two small children were also located in the residence.
Jeffrey Daniel Kelly, 30, of Corbin, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
