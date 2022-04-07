2nd annual Junior Redbud Ride offers prizes for children

Hundreds of cyclists will convene on London and Laurel County this weekend for the annual Redbud Ride, traveling along the highways and by-ways into Rockcastle and Jackson counties before returning back to London.
While those cyclists are tackling the hills and slopes along their route, children ages 6 to 10 can try their endurance by making laps along Jackson Street in downtown London.
Sponsored by Allegra Print Sign Design of London, the second annual Junior Redbud Ride is set for Saturday, April 9, beginning at 10 a.m. Jackson Street runs behind London City Hall to London Community Center and will be closed to traffic that day for the children's ride.
All participants must report to the registration table which will be set up in the parking area of the London Community Center. This ride will offer a bike safety course where participants are instructed on proper stopping, hand signals and other safety measures. All participants must have a guardian present during the entire event.
Claiborne Vonier and Kendra Branstutter with Allegra said participants must bring their own bike and helmet and go through the safety course before moving on to the other two portions of the bike ride. Each participant is given a lanyard and will receive stickers to fill the lanyard during the ride.
"They have to do the bike safety course, then go through the obstacle course and the bike course," Vonier said. "The bike course is making laps along Jackson Street and getting a sticker for every lap. Once their lanyard is full, they can use the stickers to get prizes."
All participants will receive a goody bag filled with coupons, chalk, coloring books, coupons for Treetop Adventures, popcorn and other items, she said.
"We have 15 registered so far but we're hoping for 20 to 30 - or more," she said. "Everyone will get a ticket to put in for the big prize."
Those participating will have a chance to win a new bicycle.
"We will have one bicycle on display," Vonier continued. "Three others will get a voucher to pick out their own bike."
Chris and Jeanette Corum sponsored last year's event which brought out 12 participants. This year, they hope to have more participation - hoping the event will grow as the Redbud Ride has done through its history.
"This is a free, family fun event and we hope people will come out to watch and participate," Vonier said. "It's a lot of fun and we aren't setting a limit on the number of people who can participate. It begins at 10 but people can come in after that and be part of this event."
Vonier added that last year's event promoted the Redbud Ride participants as positive role models for the younger group.
"One good thing we noticed last year is that the children were coming in just as some of the first riders were coming back to Farmers Market, across the street. The kids got to see them and realize that they could do that someday," she said. "And some of the families went on across the street to the Block Party where they got food from the vendors there and listened to the music. So it was more than just a ride to them - it was a day of fun with their family."
To register for the Junior Redbud Ride, visit Allegra Print Sign Design's website or Facebook page. For more information, contact them at 1-419-551-8892 or 606 231-9677.
