BrightView’s London Addiction Treatment Center held a recovery rally Tuesday afternoon to commemorate its one-year anniversary of assisting residents in Laurel County and surrounding communities.
With locations across Kentucky and other states, BrightView describes its London location on its website as a comprehensive addiction treatment center, that provides outpatient treatment to patients in the London area who are struggling with drug abuse or alcohol addiction.
The company says that it takes an evidence-based treatment approach that includes a combination of medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling services, group therapy, social support service, as well as work on co-occurring disorders.
Operations Director Morgan Hubbard noted that BrightView’s London location provides their own counselors, individual counseling sessions, group therapy sessions, case management and peer support. She said the role of peer support was usually filled by an employee who had been through addiction recovery themselves.
“It kind of just helps the patient know they’re not alone and that they can over come it," Hubbard said on the peer support role. “Case management, they do a wonderful job at providing needs for our patients,” she added. “Our counseling members, they do a great job speaking to our patients and having that extra support for them.”
As Hubbard eluded to, it takes a bevy of people to make the successes BrightView’s London location has had. One such person making it possible, Stephanie Cameron, a target case manager with BrightView, was recognized during Tuesday’s event with the Champions Recovery Award.
“We provide services and link patients to outside resources to help with food, clothing, housing, medical care, mental health care, things along those lines,” Cameron said on her role as case manager. “We help them become stable.”
“[Stephanie] is all the time trying to find resources to help out the patients and trying to build that support around them that they need to be successful,” noted BrightView Community Outreach Manager Samantha Davis, who presented Cameron with the award.
Before joining BrightView about six months ago, Cameron worked with Kentucky’s youth for six years as a social worker though the state. And while she says she loved her time as a case manager, Cameron said she wanted to make the switch to helping Kentucky’s adults, resulting in her joining BrightView.
“I decided to come to this side to help the parents and show them that there is support,” she explained. “And if we can give them the stepping stones, it breaks the cycle and it helps them get better,” she addd, also noting that by helping parents, it can help end the generational drug-abuse cycle prevalent in our communities.
The staff at BrightView’s London Addiction Treatment Center also presented two Champions of Recovery Awards to two organizations that made significant contributions to recovery in the area. The first of the two awards was presented to Shannon Taylor, Health Education Coordinator & Risk Reduction Specialist for the University of Kentucky.
“They’re always busy and doing awesome work and have been receptive to me whenever I barge in with whatever I need and I appreciate that,” Davis said on Taylor and her team, drawing a laugh from those in attendance. Taylor said Davis and her team also help oversee local needle exchange programs that help with addiction recovery efforts.
The second award presented to a community member will be presented to Shelia Ball with the Fed By Grace Food Pantry. Davis said Ball was unable to attend the event, as Tuesdays are the day the pantry is open.
“They work really hard and they see a lot of people on Tuesdays,” Davis said. “They do really good work.”
Since opening its London location a year ago, BrightView and its staff have helped 551 area residents work toward recovery throughout more than 1,633 hours of medical treatment and approximately 4,677 hours of counseling and therapy.
“I think it’s great,” Hubbard said on the one-year anniversary. “We’re very blessed that we’ve been able to stay open for the year and that we can continue to grow and serve more patients.”
BrightView’s London Addiction Treatment Center is located at 2645 N. Laurel Road in London. For more information about BrightView or its services, visit www.brightviewhealth.com.
