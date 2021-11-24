A number of people are facing felony drug charges in the indictments from a Laurel grand jury last week, with charges ranging from possession of illicit drugs to trafficking drugs. Those indicted and their charges are:
• Dennis Raymond Rennie Jr., 50, of Mullins Lane in London - cultivating marijuana, more than 5 plants, first offense; and possession of firearm by convicted felon, on Aug. 9.
• Katelynn M. Thomas, 30, of Fair Street in Ithaca, New York - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense on Aug. 18.
• Jason Wayne Burkhart, 39, of KY 1394 in East Bernstadt - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine; and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Jan. 31.
• Kenneth Robert Lewis, 47, of Bryant Ridge Road in Brodhead, Ky. - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, heroin, first offense and first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Oct. 1, 2019.
• Kristen Renee Miller, 39, also known as Christian Miller, of South Main Street in London - driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, operating motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, operating a vehicle with no registration plate and failure to wear seat belt, on March 31.
• Joshua Aaron Caldwell, 29, of High Moore Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree persistent felony offender. These charges came on Aug. 22. Caldwell was also indicted for possession of a handgun by convicted felon in a separate indictment.
• Teddy Ray Hedrick III, 25 of Taylor Bridge Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on July 24.
• Gregory B. Cornett, 47, and Krystal Hope Ward, 31, both of Main Street in Loyall, Ky. - first-degree trafficking controlled substance (heroin); first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine); second-degree possession controlled substance (Suboxone); possession of marijuana on Sept. 15. Cornett is additionally charged with rear license plate not illuminated and first-degree persistent felony offender. Ward is also charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tuesday Cromer, 49, of Mefford Lane in Cincinnati, Ohio; and Melissa Dawn Feyka, 52, also known as Melissa Dawn Fields, of Pleasant View Road in Nancy, Ky. - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana. Cromer is also charged with tampering with physical evidence. Feyka is charged with license to be in possession and second-degree persistent felony offender. The charges came on June 12.
• Anthony Gray, 47, of Fisherman Cove Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 3.
• Calvin Zachary Sizemore, 25, of Rita Lane in London, and Natosha Danielle Rains, 25, of Fairbanks Avenue in Barbourville - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18. Sizemore is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender. Rains is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and is also named in a separate indictment.
• David Eric Hamblin, 36, of Brandon Drive in Corbin - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia on June 10.
• Nicholas Anthony Cross, 33, of Woodhill Estates in Corbin - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, Fentanyl, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Mar. 19.
• Vadas James Eversole, 50, of Walter Eversole Road in London - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 28.
• Jason Edward Jones, 41, of Coconut Drive in Barbourville - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine; third-degree trafficking controlled substance, Alpraizolam; possession of controlled substance, Alprazolam, in improper container; and possession of drug paraphernalia, on Aug 23.
• Milford Allen Jr., 57, of Lakeview Drive in Somerset - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to have tail lamps on Aug. 8.
• Natosha Danielle Rains, 25, of Patterson Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; second-degree fleeing or evading police for running from law enforcement; public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 8.
• Michael Allen Joseph, 44, of Tower Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Sept. 29.
• Freddie Wayne Scalf, 61, of Star Hill Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Sept. 3.
• Joseph Chad Curry, 47, of Curry Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; and theft by unlawful taking under $500 for taking another person's wallet on March 29.
• Michael Lee Stacy, 38, of Pine Grove School Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; improper turning and failure to produce insurance card on Nov. 17, 2020.
• Trenton Ray Hall, 24, of Blue Run Road in Irvine, Ky., and Kayla Marie Daniels, 28, of Hunter Mills Road in Four Mile, Ky. - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine and Fentanyl on Aug. 26.
• Richard Ian Cole, 26, of West Pine Hill Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, on July 27.
• Scottie Ray Abrams, 45, of Burnett Road in London; James Glenn Gregory, 28, of West 5th Street in Corbin; and Darren Dwayne Gibson, 38, of Wyatt Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Abrams is additionally charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Darren Gibson, 38, of Wyatt Road in London - first-degree trafficking controlled substance, methamphetamine; first-degree trafficking in synthetic drug - Etizolam; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 6. Gibson is the same person named in the above indictment.
• Charles Nathan Doan, 40, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of an Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence order, on June 27.
• Melissa Yaden, 62, also known as Melissa Smith Browning, Melissa Faye Yaden and Melissa Faye Browning, of Barbourville Road in London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine; and tampering with physical evidence on July 28.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.
