The majority of East Bernstadt Independent School students are attending in-person classes, with more projected to begin at the end of the first nine-week period.
That was the report of Superintendent Vicki Jones at the East Bernstadt school board meeting earlier this month. Jones reported that 333 students were currently attending classes at the school, with 141 remaining in the online classes. But that could soon change, as many of the preschool students "want to return." She added that the first nine week period would end on Oct. 20 and that 43 students had returned to in-person classes at mid-term.
Board members also heard recommendations from the Local Planning Committee members who met prior to the board meeting. Jones said the planning committee members had looked at the current facilities and made recommendations - one of which included a waiver on the current district plan. That waiver would be effective for four years.
"We're in great shape - we have no great facility needs at this time," Jones said.
Board member Mequeil Storm then made the motion to apply for the waiver, which was then approved by the board.
Jones and Principal Susan Elza also complimented the staff at the school, stating that teachers and other staff were "arriving early and staying late" to accommodate the needs of students.
"The teachers are doing a hard job right now, with in-person classes and videos and online classes," Elza said. "We currently have 70% of students doing in-person classes."
Jones said the annual K-PREP reports were usually announced during the October meeting, but the cancellation of in-person classes in March prevented that testing last year. MAP testing, however, is scheduled to happen this semester. She added that East Bernstadt First Baptist had expressed interest in helping students.
"The church wants to partner with the school to reward achievers," she said. "We want to continue a lot of the strategies that we had in place and recognize the students."
Finance Officer Amy Brown reported that the school was in good shape financially and the biggest problem with academics this year was the lack of Internet service to many students. She said the school had received a grant to provide service near the school, with those "hot spots" located on either side of the school and parking lot. The school also applied money received for the Safe Schools program to purchase hand held radios for teachers to better monitor the school and students. The school is also applying for FEMA grants that will be applied for PPE equipment.
Construction is continuing on an adjacent building on the school property with Jones stating that the completion date is set for March 2021.
"We're waiting on the brick and hope it will be underway before bad weather sets in," she explained.
