As the second year of Lights Around London kicks off on Saturday, a new attraction will be available for those wishing to participate in the driving tour.
The Feltner 4-H Camp is featuring their own Christmas light driving tour this year, beginning on Saturday, as part of the Lights Around London. After Saturday's grand opening, drive through tours will take place nightly 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, until Dec. 23.
Kevin Pettigrew, camp supervisor, said the first-ever Winter Wonder Camp will feature over 20 displays that include several buildings with a gingerbread theme.
"We have a Gingerbread Village around the cabins," he explained. "We even have one that can be rented out overnight if people want to stay. That cabin will sleep eight people, has two bathrooms and a small kitchen."
Pettigrew said for those picking up maps of the Lights Around London, the Winter Wonder Camp is listed as Number 33 on the map.
Although there is no fee to drive through the 4-H Camp, Pettigrew said the event is a fundraiser for the facility. Pettigrew said the yearly summer camps had been highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the facility remaining closed in 2020 and experiencing a slow recovery during the summer of 2021.
"We aren't charging a fee to drive through but we will accept donations," he said. "We will use the money to help keep the camp prices low. We will also have items for sale."
Hot chocolate, popcorn and camp merchandise will further accentuate the fundraising effort.
"We will have hats, T-shirts, light up necklaces to offset the light displays," Pettigrew added. "We also have a few Christmas ornaments left over from last year so we're selling those as well."
In order to monitor traffic, free tickets can be obtained online by visiting www.4Hcampevents.com. Pettigrew said the tours will take place in 45-minute increments and the tickets will allow staff to know how many people will be driving through the area.
"We don't want to have a traffic backup, so that's why we're offering the tickets online," he added. "We're hoping for a big turnout for our first year of the Winter Camp."
The Feltner 4-H Camp is located off KY 229, with the entrance across from the Levi Jackson Park.
