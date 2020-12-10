Laurel County 4-H values partnering with teachers to have in-school 4-H clubs. These clubs focus on educational, hands-on activities that go through different core curriculum areas. The seven core curriculum areas of 4-H are Agriculture, Communications & Expressive Arts, Family & Consumer Sciences, Health, Leadership, Natural Resources, and Science, Engineering and Technology.
Earlier this year, in-school club activities were updated and restructured to be virtual-friendly for the students in HCI to be able to participate. In-school clubs were also structured around new activities that could be done safely in-person.
Mrs. Hoskins' and Mrs. Stenger's fourth-grade classes at Hazel Green Elementary School held a 4-H club meeting focused on handwritten letters. In their meeting, students learned about the five parts of a friendly letter, created a "hug" that could be mailed, and wrote a letter to a loved one.
Mrs. Steely's fourth-grade class at Cornerstone Christian School held a 4-H club meeting focused on solubility. In the meeting, students elected their club officers, decided on a club name, and completed a science experiment testing the solubility of permanent markers.
The paragraph below was written by the elected club reporter, Kennedy Reed.
During 4-H on November 18, we learned that permanent markers aren't really permanent, they bleed and dissolve. Using water, vinegar, and rubbing alcohol. The results were in. The water made it dissolve, while the other two bled. These were the expected results, as they had chemicals or no chemicals. The chemicals made a toxic barrier around the marker. While the water allowed it to dissolve. On the other note, the votes are in and our elected officials are in. Jennalee Rase from Lily, KY and Molly Morgan from London, KY are our new president and vice president of the United States of the 4th Grade. Kennedy Reed is the recorder.
