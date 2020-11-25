Are you looking for a way to give back to the community this year? The Laurel County 4-H Program is partnering with the Good Samaritan House this holiday season to share cleaning supplies with those who are less fortunate.
The 4-H program is a youth organization committed to building outstanding leaders with marketable skills to succeed in today’s global society and the Good Samaritan House is a local Christian homeless shelter.
We need your support to make this a successful donation drive. The Good Samaritan House is seeking donations that consist of household cleaning products. Donations could consist of paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning sprays, laundry soap (high efficiency), dryer sheets and much more! All donations can be dropped in the large donation box near the front door at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Office, 200 County Extension Road.
As an incentive, the Laurel County 4-H program will be giving away prizes to lucky donors! To enter the giveaway, each participant should place their name on each item they donate (post-its will be available). Participants will receive one entry for each item donated and an additional entry for each Laurel County 4-H Facebook post that they like and share regarding the donation drive.
For more information regarding the holiday donation drive or joining the local 4-H program, contact the Laurel County Cooperative Extension at (606) 864-4167. Thank you all for your support during this holiday donation drive!
