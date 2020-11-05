Laurel County 4-H continues to provide youth with community and hands-on activities despite the pandemic. The program has shifted away from in-person club meetings for now. Instead, one aspect of Laurel County 4-H programming is "Grab & Go Bags". These provide materials for hands-on projects. Grab & Go Bags are free and for youth, ages 6-18, that live in or go to school in Laurel County. The topics of these activities are always changing from go-bag to go-bag. Kids have used Grab & Go Bags to create s'mores in a solar oven, bat habitat lanterns, DIY slime, a hug you can mail, and much more.
Exploring 4-H Club is another aspect of programming during this time. This virtual club explores different activities and topics in 4-H. Craft, cook, learn, and socialize all while in a virtual 4-H club! Open to youth ages 6-18, must live in or go to school in Laurel County. Activities led in Exploring 4-H Club have the necessary materials available in go-bags the same week as the virtual meets. Exploring 4-H Club meets on Zoom on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 5:30 pm. The upcoming go-bag with materials for the virtual club will be available starting November 16th at the Laurel County Extension Office. The November virtual club meeting is scheduled for November 19th at 5:30 pm on Zoom. To learn more visit Laurel County 4-H's Facebook page. If you have additional questions, call the office at (606) 864-4167 or email 4-H assistant, Casey Faulkner, at cst336@uky.edu<mailto:cst336@uky.edu>
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.