The Laurel County 4-H Shooting Sports Educational Program promotes the safe use of firearms as a sport for youth. Shooting is no different than basketball, baseball or football. It involves hand-eye coordination, along with muscle control and general physical conditioning. All youth, ages 9-18, can join the club to learn to use a firearm correctly and compete at local, district and state levels or just for fun!
Youth development is the number one goal for our 4-H Shooting Sports program. This program is an introduction to the safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment, which is a valuable life skill. It also teaches leadership and responsibility in a non-formal environment while offering fun activities for youth and adults.
Our Shooting Sports club meets every other Saturday morning beginning in April through August at our new shooting range, north of London. We offer four disciplines that include riflery, pistol, archery and shotgun, which range from $20-$50 per member for the season. We also offer discounts for families that have multiple children and members who participate in more than one discipline.
Members do not need to have their own firearm or bow to participate in 4-H Shooting Sports. We have a variety of equipment that we can provide to members. We also supply ammunition for members. If you do plan to use your own equipment, you will need to check with a Shooting Sports Coach to ensure that all 4-H Shooting Sports Regulations are followed.
The Laurel County 4-H Shooting Sports program will hold their annual registration and mandatory safety training on Saturday, March 27th @ 10:00 am at the Laurel County Extension Office. Any youth ages 9-18 are encouraged to register and participate.
For any questions regarding 4-H Shooting Sports in Laurel County or to learn more, contact Conner at (606) 864-4167 or conner.hovest@uky.edu. You can also visit laurel.ca.uky.edu.
