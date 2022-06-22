Landon Howard Bond was a 22-year-old young man who loved people and loved life. He desired to be friends with everyone he met and given the chance, he would be your faithful friend for life. Landon was a collegiate athlete who averaged running 10-14 miles a day. Landon first found his true passion of running during his junior and senior years at Jackson County High School. Running was such therapy for Landon. It is where he found his respite when he faced life’s difficulties. After high school, Landon ran for Berea College and continued to grow, not only in his sport, but also in his personal life. The excellent coaching and personal mentoring of Coach Jerry Vickers and Coach Dean Rader from JCHS and Coach Shawn Jakubowski from Berea College helped to shape the final five years of Landon’s life in such an amazing way. Through running with these two teams, he began to discover his purpose, believe in himself and find his place in this world. It gave him the confidence that he needed to simply be Landon. He was a part of these teams who wanted him as their teammate and looked up to him as the leader that he was born to be. It was through these experiences that Landon blossomed into the phenomenal young man who he was and became a beloved friend of most who knew him.
Throughout Landon’s running career at JCHS, he set many records, even winning the Individual Regional Cross-Country title his senior year and leading his team to two regional team titles. He continues to hold the record at JCHS for the fastest time in a 5K and he was bestowed the honor of being inducted into the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame this past December. In Landon’s junior year at Berea College at the 2019 NCAA Division III Conference Championship Track Meet, he placed 1st in both the 5K and the 10K. These were the last two races that Landon would run. He finished his life’s race as a Champion.
Landon squeezed every ounce of life out of every day. He was always on the go. Wherever he went, he spread his joy of life, along with his great big grin, to everyone he knew. He lived more in his 22 years than most do in a lifetime.
Landon’s dream was to return to Jackson County as a teacher and cross-country coach. He was always for the underdog and wanted to work with students from Appalachia to help these students achieve their goals. Landon was known for his tremendous ability to encourage and mentor other runners, students and friends to work hard and strive for excellence.
Sadly, on September 22, 2019, Landon passed away from Brugada Syndrome, a rare congenital heart defect that was undiagnosed at the time of his death. Landon loved Jesus and accepted him as his savior when he was a child. Just nine hours before his death, he professed his belief in God and his salvation to his grandmother. We found out later that he had rededicated his life to God just two weeks prior. Landon had been very ill prior to his passing. When we were going through Landon’s things, we found in his bedside drawer a list of things that he was planning to do when he got better. Two of the first things on the list were to become a more open Christian and to tell his friends about God. Also on this list, Landon wrote that God was who gave him his gift of running so he was going to give all of the glory to God. Through all of these things, we know without question that Landon is in heaven with Jesus, and if there is running in heaven, we have no doubt that Landon is running with the angels on those streets of gold.
Landon’s family wishes to honor Landon’s memory by awarding annual college scholarships to worthy runners in Jackson and Laurel Counties, as Landon ran with and knew runners and coaches from these schools. Landon would be so happy that this scholarship is helping young runners to achieve their goals.
The 2022 Landon Howard Bond Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Colby Bales from Jackson County High School, Ian Noah Steely from North Laurel High School and Lindsay Cox and Will McCowan from South Laurel High School. After reading their personal essays in which each recipient expressed how running has enhanced their lives and their goals for the future, along with their recommendation letters, we know that all four of these students are well-accomplished and well-deserving. We are confident that they will represent all that Landon stood for in their own meaningful ways.
Congratulations to Colby, Noah, Lindsay and Will. May God Bless you all in your future endeavors.
