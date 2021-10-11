October is breast cancer awareness month. Dr. Francie Masters, Radiologist at Baptist Health Corbin, stated “One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. While you can’t usually prevent cancer, it is important to be proactive about your health. The earlier cancer is detected, the better the chance of recovery.”
A breast cancer diagnosis is stressful and startling, no matter your situation. While you can’t change some risk factors such as genetics and aging, there are things you can do that may help lower your breast cancer risk. Today is a perfect time to take action to help lower your risk of developing breast cancer.
Ways to Help Reduce the Chance of Breast Cancer
Healthy Weight
Being overweight or obese increases your risk of breast cancer (especially after menopause and for women who gain weight as adults). If you’re already at a healthy weight, try and stay there. If you’re carrying extra weight, try to lose a few pounds (5 to 10 percent of your current weight over six months is an excellent way to start).
Exercise
Get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week (or a combination of both), preferably spread throughout the week. Try to limit sedentary behavior such as sitting, lying down or watching TV.
Limit Alcohol
Try to cut out alcohol or limit alcoholic drinks to no more than one per day (two for a man). A single drink equals roughly 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1½ ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (hard liquor).
Avoid or Limit Hormone Replacement Therapy
Taking hormones such as estrogen and progesterone had long been used for night sweats, hot flashes, and other symptoms of menopause. But in 2002, researchers found that postmenopausal women who took a combination of these hormones were more likely to develop breast cancer (your risk appears to return to normal within five years after stopping hormone replacement therapy). Dr. Masters stressed, “Talk with your primary doctor about all the options to control your menopause symptoms, and the risks and benefits of each.”
Being health aware isn’t just about eating well or staying active. It’s also about knowing your potential risks. Our free health risk assessments are used to provide you with an evaluation of your health risk today, 5 years down the road, 10 years down the road, or for a lifetime.
Breast Cancer Awareness month is a great time to schedule a screening mammogram. Call Baptist Health Corbin at 606.523.8504 today.
