Indictments against five people charged with strangulation and several other violent offenses were returned on Friday by a Laurel grand jury.
Four of the five are charged with first-degree strangulation, while the other faces a second-degree penalty.
Those were:
• Jonathan Glen Coots, 33, Ray Johnson Road in East Bernstadt - first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening charges stem from incident on Aug. 19 in which Coots is accused of holding the throat of the victim, punching her in the face and threatening to kill or cause serious physical injury to her, the indictment states.
• Jason Carl Smith, 42, of Maplesville Road in London - charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening involving a female on Aug. 19. Smith allegedly strangled the female, slapped and punched her and threatened to kill or seriously injure her.
• Joshua Shawn Cromer, 40, of Hawk Creek Road in London - charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender after an incident on July 2 in which he is accused of punching a female in the face with his fist, then strangling her. Cromer has a past felony conviction in Rockcastle County in 2015, thus the persistent felony offender charge
• Willis Blair Jr., 50, of Taylor Subdivision in London, is charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting a female in the face and then strangling her on Sept. 4.
• Brandon Cage Warren, 20, of Randall Lane in London - charged with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and alcohol intoxication from a Feb. 14 incident. Warren is accused of pushing a female into a dresser, then strangling her, while under the influence of alcohol.
Other violent offenses resulting in indictments included:
• Billy Joe Sasser, 58, of Campground Court in Corbin - three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment stem from a Sept. 16 incident in which Sasser reportedly fired a gun into an apartment with the resident inside, as well as shooting the gun in the vicinity of two other apartments in which the residents could have incurred death or serious physical injuries.
• Brian Keith Napier, 50, of Curry Road in London, is charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Charges stem from a Dec. 27, 2020 incident in which Napier allegedly used physical force against another person during a theft from the East 80 Grocery, damaging a gaming machine and attempting to avoid arrest by a Laurel Sheriff's deputy.
• Eric Wayne Wright, 39, of Sinking Creek Road in London - charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt and alcohol intoxication. The offenses occurred on May 30, 2020, at which time Wright hit another vehicle while violating traffic laws.
• Daniel Lynn Mason, 47, of Corbin, lists two addresses - one on Tanglewood Drive and one on American Greeting Card Road. Mason is charged in a nine-count indictment for first-degree fleeing police, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and speeding from an April 6 incident. Mason reportedly failed to stop for police, going 85 mph in a 45 mph zone, leading police on a chase and "attempting to strike" police cruisers during the chase. He also allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession and, when stopped, resisted arrest.
• Billy Gregory White, 43, West 16th Street in London - facing charge of third-degree burglary for entering an unoccupied home "with the intent to commit a crime" on Sept. 4 through Sept. 5.
Other indictments include:
• Rick Rice, also known as Richard Jeffrey Rice, 64, of Dollie Miller Road in East Bernstadt - possession of a firearm by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender on July 23.
• Robert Lee Collins, 34, of Barbourville Street in London - possession of a firearm by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 7. Collins is also named in a separate indictment for theft of a firearm and first-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 7.
• Kimbra Lee Grillet, 41, of Herrin Street in Redondo Beach, Calif. - possession of a firearm by convicted felon on May 17.
• Morty Lee Taylor, 57, also known as Marty Lee Taylor of Hopkins Cemetery Road in London - possession of a firearm by convicted felon on June 15.
• Tevin M. Barnett, 26, of Cruse Road in Lawrenceville, Ga. - possession of handgun by convicted felon on Jan. 30.
• James Robert Barnes, 41, of McFadden Road in London - possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on July 5.
• Lori Ann Havelka, 41, of Arkle Road in Gray, Ky. - first-degree bail jumping for failing to appear on a scheduled court date on July 26.
• David Lee Hubbard, 52, of East Pittsburg Church Road in London - theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking under $500 for taking a vehicle and air conditioner belonging to someone else on May 27.
• Brandon Lee Gray, 39, of Maggard Road in London - receiving stolen property over $10,000 for possessing a Polaris Razor belonging to the Kentucky State Police, on June 25.
• Kevin Anthony Martin, 30, of Locust Grove Road in London - flagrant non-support from Nov. 20, 2014 through Oct. 2021.
• Betty D. Brown, 32, lists two addresses - Joel Lane in London and Union Street in Somerset - flagrant non-support from July 1, 2012 until Oct. 2021.
• Christy Nichole Deaton, also known as Christy Nicole Laws, 37, of Morgan Street in London- flagrant non-support from Feb. 28, 2019 through Oct. 2021. She is also named in another indictment as Christy Nichole Laws, alias Christy Nichole Deaton, for flagrant non-support of another child from Oct. 2012 through Oct. 2021.
• Melissa Ann Wages, 45, Wabash Avenue in Winchester, Ky. - flagrant non-support from Mar. 1, 2009 through Oct. 2021.
• Alexandria Brooke Bonas, also known as Alexandria Brooke Nypiuk, 33, of Piper Way in Corbin - second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument on Aug. 10. Bonas/Nypiuk reportedly had a fake Motor Vehicle Release form for a vehicle possessed by a towing company.
• Warren William Fahrbach Jr., 44, of Highway 770 in Corbin - failure to comply with sex offender registration on Aug. 16.
An indictment is an accusation only and represents only one side. Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
