A 5-year-old child contacted Laurel 9-1-1 early Sunday morning after he was unsuccessful in awakening his father who was passed out with his head lying on the kitchen table.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputies Tommy Houston and James Fox responded to the call, going to Betty Lane, two miles south of London, where they found 37-year-old Steven Ray Chandler at the kitchen table. The deputies contacted Ambulance Inc. EMTs, who finally were able to awaken Chandler, who was then determined to be under the influence of intoxicants.
The 5-year-old child then led deputies to a bedroom where his mother, 38-year-old Nila Callahan, was found lying in the floor, also passed out. Beside Callahan was a table that contained a plate with white residue, a straight razor blade, straws with white residue inside them - all of which were within a child's reach, according to the press release from the Sheriff's Office. Once Callahan was awakened, deputies determined that she too was under the influence.
Further investigation resulted in deputies finding a 7-year-old child also in the residence. In the same room where that child was sleeping, deputies located an AR-15 rifle that was sticking out of a backpack.
Both Chandler and Callahan were arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment. Callahan was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Chandler was additionally charged with a Whitley County bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, speeding, disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light), and contempt of court.
According to the Laurel County Correctional Center's website, Callahan's bond is still pending, although she remained in custody as of press time Tuesday afternoon and scheduled for a court appearance today (Wednesday). Chandler is held under $10,000 cash bond on the new charges, as well as a $750 surety bond on the Whitley County charges. He is set for a hearing in Laurel District Court on June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.