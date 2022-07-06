TRI-COUNTY — The Tri-County's high school athletes were honored for their outstanding achievements in the 2021-22 school year on Thursday night, as the sixth annual Trispy Awards winners were officially announced.
The Trispy Awards are the Tri-County's own ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards, celebrating and honoring the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties since 2016.
"The Sentinel-Echo and the Times-Tribune are big supporters of our community," said Sports Writer Les Dixon. "Every day we try to tell the stories of our people and high school sports is a major component to that. This is just one way we get to celebrate our community and honor our high school athletes that bring so much excitement to our communities."
Every year, an anonymous committee made up of members from the community vote on the winners for each award.
Once again this year, the Trispy Awards were held virtually with the awards show going live on the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo's Facebook pages and websites on Thursday evening.
Corbin High School was the Trispy's first-ever High School of the Year Traveling Trophy winner as the Redhounds received the most awards points for this year's Trispy Awards, with each nomination giving the school one point and each award winner giving the school three points.
Male Athlete of the Year was Sean Simons as he guided the Corbin Boys Cross Country team to a regional championship and a second place finish at the Class 2A State Meet while turning in a sixth place individual effort. He also led Corbin to a second place finish at the Class 2A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet taking home first-place honors in the 800 Meter Run, and participating on the 4x800 Meter Relay that also won first place honors.
Simons was also a part of the Corbin Redhounds' 4x800 Meter Relay Team that won the state championship at the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field State Championship Meet. He also garnered a fifth place finish in the 800 Meter Run, and was part of the 4x400 Meter Relay Team that received fifth place.
Female Athlete of the Year went to North Laurel's Emily Sizemore who turned in solid junior campaigns in both basketball and softball. She helped guide the Lady Jaguar Basketball team to a 13th Region-best 24-6 mark and a 49th District championship along with an appearance in the Final Four of the 13th Region Tournament. She averaged 14.7 points per game while leading North Laurel with an 8.5 rebounding average.
Sizemore captured 13th Region Player of the Year honors in softball while also being named Class 3A Second Team All-State. She led North Laurel to a 13th Region-best 23-13 record along with a 49th District championship and an appearance in the 13th Region title game.
Other top honors included Boys Team of the Year which was awarded to the Corbin Boys Cross Country team, as the team captured another regional title this year by placing second overall at the KHSAA Class 2A State Cross County Meet. Boys Coach of the Year went to the Corbin Boys Cross Country Coach Tyler Harris.
Girls Team of the Year was awarded to South Laurel Girls Soccer, while South Laurel Girls Soccer Coach Jeremy Howard was named Girls Coach of the Year. After winning only two games in 2020, the Lady Cardinals captured an 18-win season which included a 12-game winning streak. They also won the 49th District, and 13th Region championships by outscoring their opponents, 22-1. South Laurel Girls Soccer turned in an Elite Eight finish at the State Tournament, defeating Estill County, 1-0, before falling to West Jessamine, 3-0.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to quintessential Kentucky high school basketball fan, Troy Martin. Every season, Martin can be found watching every game of the Sweet Sixteen dating back to 1982. During his outstanding 40-year dedication to high school sports, he can be found in the gym throughout Eastern Kentucky counties.
The video of the awards is available on The Times-Tribune website and Facebook page. A magazine featuring the nominees and winners is also available to subscribers and is available at The Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune office located at 115 CVB Drive in London.
Listed below are the complete list of winners:
Boys Golf: Eli Fischer, Corbin
Girls Golf: Kimberlee Helton, Corbin
Boys Cross County: Sean Simons, Corbin
Girls Cross Country: Taylor Allen, North Laurel
Boys Soccer: Jose Torres, Corbin
Girls Soccer: Josie Gill, South Laurel
Volleyball: Ivy Greer, CHAT
Football: Austin Johnson, North Laurel
Girls Basketball: Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Boys Basketball: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Girls Swimming: Belle Chappell, North Laurel
Boys Swimming: Jonah Black, Corbin
Girls Bowling: Rylee Petrey, Corbin
Boys Bowling: Mark Prewitt, Corbin
Boys Wrestling: Seth Huff, Corbin
Girls Wrestling: Ivy Partin, Knox Central
Boys Archery: Tayten Sowders, South Laurel
Girls Archery: Addison Metcalf, North Laurel
Cheer Team: Knox Central High School
Bass Fishing: Lance Smith & Hunter Bright, Knox Central
Baseball: Caden Petrey, Whitley County
Softball: Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Track Male: Bronson Bates, Williamsburg
Track Female: Madison Peace, Williamsburg
Tennis Male Co-Winners: Dylan Koen & Quinn Maguet, Corbin
Tennis Female: Lindsay Jones, Corbin
Boys Coach: Tyler Harris, Corbin Cross Country & Track and Field
Girls Coach: Jeremy Howard, South Laurel Soccer
Boys Team: Corbin Cross Country
Girls Team: South Laurel Soccer
Male Athlete: Sean Simons, Corbin
Female Athlete: Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
High School Of the Year Traveling Trophy: Corbin High School
Lifetime Achievement: Troy Martin
