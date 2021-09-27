On Thursday, August 26, seven London Firefighters were added to the Department’s Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) following a three-day course. Approximately all London Fire staff are now certified, a goal of Fire Chief Carl Hacker’s to offer more safety services to local citizens.
The public may the department at (606) 864-2922 to schedule a child safety seat check at any time, or drop-in for a check. Technicians walk parents through the state’s safety seat law, best safety practices for car seats, and the proper way to install a seat based upon the make and model of the vehicle. Having a seat checked by a technician not only provides parents peace of mind but gives them to confidence to safely install the car seat for their loved ones - beyond their visit to the Department.
Those recently certified include London Firefighters Brian Bullock, Brian Johnson, Curtis Goss, Jacob Floyd, Jason Robinson, Kyle Fowler, and Zack Johns.
In Kentucky, children 40 inches or less must be properly restrained in a federally approved safety seat. Children younger than seven and between 40-50 inches must be properly secured in a booster seat. Common mistakes caregivers make when using car seats include using a used car seat, placing the seat in the wrong position, incorrectly installing the seat, incorrectly buckling the child, reclining the child at the wrong angle, and moving a child to a forward-facing car seat or booster too soon.
When child safety seats are used correctly, they are 71% effective in reducing infant fatalities, 67% effective in reducing the need for hospitalization, and 54% effective in reducing fatalities for children ages one to four.
For more information about the London Fire Department, visit londonkyfire.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/londonfiredept. For further questions about services the Department offers, call (606) 864-2922.
