$77.22 million heading to Kentucky airports in response to COVID-19; local airports receiving funding  

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $77,229,257 in airport aid to 55 airports in Kentucky to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.
The Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport will receive $20,000 and the London-Corbin Airport will receive $30,000.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“Kentucky’s network of world-class airports drive our economy and support good jobs. As our country faces the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must maintain these critical features of Kentucky’s infrastructure. When this crisis is over, our Commonwealth will be ready to once again take flight,” said Senator Mitch McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to keep Kentucky’s priorities—including our airports and their workers—at the center of the national discussion.”
Airports in Kentucky and around the country face financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus. The CARES Act included funding to provide economic relief to certain airports impacted by COVID-19. According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the AIP funding, which normally requires a local match.
“CVG, like all airports and businesses across the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). “I am truly grateful for the leadership of Senator Mitch McConnell to include airport funding in the CARES Act, which is providing necessary economic relief to many struggling industries and families in Kentucky and across the country. Airports are critical in keeping us connected and ensuring our economy remains moving, particularly in times of crisis. Airports assure those with an essential need to travel can do so and that our air cargo partners can facilitate the movement of needed supplies. Airport relief funds provided by the CARES Act are a lifeline to allow airports to remain operational.”
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the Federal share to 100 percent for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.
The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
There is additional program information on the CARES Act website and a listing of CARES Act grants. The FAA issued the following guidance documents: Information for Airport Sponsors and CARES Act Program FAQs.
