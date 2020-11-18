82-year-old East Bernstadt man gets a buck as deer hunting season opens Nov 18, 2020 14 hrs ago Photo submitted Saturday was opening day for gun season for deer hunting. Pictured here, East Bernstadt's Lloyd J. Isaacs, 82, got a buck in the opening weekend. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Tags East Bernstadt Deer Buck Hunting Hunting Season Photo Weekend Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries SEELEY, Edward MCKINNEY, Mayhew GARLAND, Roscoe COMBS, Theodore SIBERT, Opal Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSaint Joseph London Announces Updated Visitor PolicyIf numbers don't improve, more restrictions likely, Beshear saysMan charged with imprisonment, assaultBREAKING NEWS: Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 restrictions for Kentucky'Red zone recommendations' to take affect Monday after record weekHospital officials in Lexington concerned over virus spikeAfter more new records for virus and hospital cases, Beshear says he will have to 'take additional steps' if trend continuesGov. Beshear sounds alarm on COVID-19 surge, reports 2,700 new cases Christmas on Main parade set; New Year's Eve party canceledJudge allows Corbin utility commission to join lawsuit against London annexation Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
