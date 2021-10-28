The special election for the 89th State Representative seat vacated by the resignation of Robert Goforth is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
But voters in that district can vote early, at three locations in the Laurel area. Early voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 28, Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laurel County Annex, 107 S. Broad St., London.
Voting on Election Day will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Annex Building (on Broad Street), the C.D. Ward Masonic Lodge on School Street, and Crossroads Fire Department.
Mae Suramek, business owner and a longtime resident of the city of Berea, is running on the Democrat ticket while Timmy Truett, principal of McKee Elementary School and resident of Jackson County, is on the Republican ticket.
The 89th district includes Jackson County and parts of Madison and Laurel counties. Only those living in the 89th district will vote in this special election. In Laurel County the precincts eligible to vote are D101 East Bernstadt 1, D102 East Bernstadt 2, D103 Viva, D104 Oakley, D105 Crossroads, D106 Pittsburg, D107 London #7, C105 Maplesville, and C109 London #6.
