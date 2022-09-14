Like a phoenix rose from the ashes, so have the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001 risen to become a day when Americans team together in remembrance and gratitude.
Now heralded as Patriots Day, Sept. 11 signifies the appreciation of first responders who give their all to benefit others in need.
That was the purpose for Michael Peters, who organized an event at the Fairgrounds property on Sunday.
Falling on the day when Americans watched in fear and panic as two planes struck the Twin Towers in New York City and then hearing of a third plane striking the Pentagon, the sacrifices of the police, EMS, firefighters and other officials became paramount to the American population. The innocent victims of those attacks, including the passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 fight back to the hijackers on their plane, sacrificing their own lives in order to abort the planned attack. The plane crashes in Shankville, PA, and has been believed to have been intended to hit the Capitol.
Peters organized a 9/11 tribute for Sunday, Sept. 11 to honor the first responders. A timeline of the events of that fateful day was recounted, while members of the London Police, London Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, and several county fire departments displayed their vehicles. Two helicopters from Air Flight medical services were also on hand.
American flags lined the driveway to the fairgrounds property, with the flags of U.S. military branches posed around the sign at its entrance. Two fire trucks displayed large American flags from their aerial units to emphasize the day when Americans united, horrified at the attacks on their homeland by terrorists.
First responders, including American veterans, were treated to a meal of grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and barbecue with condiments. Raffle tickets were also on sale, with prizes ranging from handmade quilts to gift cards.
The DAV (Disabled American Veterans) presented the colors at the opening of the ceremony that began at 8:30 a.m and continued until 3 p.m.
Also present for the celebration were Stacey Schieffelin, Senior Advisor for The American Worker with America First Policy, and Terri Hasdorff, author/speaker/consultant and President of Capitol Solutions Consulting LLC, from Washington D.C. America First Policy Institute (AFPI) is a non-profit, non-Partisan research institute that advances policies to put the American people first. Their website states: “Our guiding principles are liberty, free enterprise, national greatness, American military superiority, foreign police engagement in the American interest and the primacy of American workers, families and communities in all we do.”
Hasdorff is an author, having composed a book entitled, “Running Into the Fire.”
“This book tells why more Christians should get involved in politics,” she said.
