9 new coronavirus-related deaths reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- There was a big drop in new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, but Gov. Andy Beshear said the number is artificially low, due to a glitch in the system that reports data to the federal government.
During an afternoon press briefing, he reported 69 new cases. “We should not read anything into that,” Beshear said. “That is a federal system that we work through, and because of some changes they made, the upload of data did not occur as it normally does. We will have to wait and submit it again on Friday.”
The 69 cases bring the state’s total to 11,945. Nine more deaths were also reported on Thursday. Three of them were at a long-term facility in Boone County, while there were two each Jefferson and Kenton counties, and one death in both Fayette and Gallatin counties. The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus is now 493.
“That is well under what any of the models had at this point so because of the work of fellow Kentuckians, we saved tens of thousands of lives,” Beshear said. “But still, losing close to 500 Kentuckians is hard. We have to make sure we continue to do what we can do each and every day to try to prevent the spread from reaching those that it could really harm.”
Long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, are still being hit hard by COVID-19, with the governor reporting 19 new resident cases and 11 involving staff members. The totals now stand at 145 facilities having had cases, involving 1,457 residents and 705 staff. There have also been 314 deaths, all but three were residents.
Still, he said they plan to allow long-term care facilities to open their dining facilities on June 29, and start accepting visitors on July 15. Those facilities had been limiting visitors to end of life cases, since March 10.
Office settings will still only be able to have 50-percent staffing levels for the foreseeable future, Beshear said, due to guidance from the federal government.
“Until there is a vaccine, masks and social distancing are both critical, and I anticipate there will at least be a recommendation in any plan that comes out,” he stated. “We don’t have a date set yet for increasing that percentage.”
This was Beshear’s final scheduled press briefing this week on the coronavirus, but he will issue update case information late Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.