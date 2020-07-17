9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Laurel County

Nine more COVID positive cases were reported in Laurel County on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 239.
Of those nine, one is hospitalized - a 72-year-old male. The remaining individuals are recovering at home. Those include: 38-year-old female, 13-year-old male, 41-year-old male, 55-year-old female, 57-year-old male, 55-year-old female, 41-year-old female, and 35-year-old female.
There currently are 13 persons hospitalized with the coronavirus in the county, with 108 recovering at home. According to the Laurel County Health Department's information, 114 people of the county's 239 positive cases have fully recovered and 121 are still active.
