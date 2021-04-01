Alyssa Emmett quickly admits that she loves music.
Now she's putting that passion into promoting music and her community.
Not only has she made a huge impact in the local advertising format, Emmett was recently selected as one of Radio Ink magazine's "30 and Under Superstars."
As the Multi-Media Marketing Executive for Forcht Broadcasting's London stations, Emmett has achieved success in the few months since joining London's Forcht Broadcasting. She has received Radio Ink's recognition as well as being named as "Rookie of the Year" in the annual Kentucky Broadcasting Association awards last year.
"Alyssa Emmett was hired in February 2020 as our Multimedia Marketing Executive," said Travis Shortt, general manager of London's three radio broadcast stations. "Her first day on the job was March 16, 2020 - the day everything in Kentucky shut down due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Through the pandemic we utilized the down time to get her certified through Radio Advertising Bureau as a Radio Marketing Profession, Radio Marketing Consultant, and Digital Marketing Consultant. Like most businesses we struggled during the first few months of the pandemic but Alyssa brought a fresh set of eyes and insight to the market. It took a few months but at her six month point we were hitting and exceeding our monthly goals."
Her ability to sell marketing for WWEL 103.9 (otherwise known as SAM 103.9), WANV 96.7 Kool Gold and the origin of local radio broadcasting stations, WFTG 1400 AM/106.9 FM, speaks for itself.
Shortt said that even during a worldwide pandemic, Emmett's dedication to her job netted the radio station accolades for meeting its monthly goals.
"In September 2020, we had 120%, in October, 121%, and in November, 100%," Shortt said. "Even in December, when things slow down, Alyssa still had a 95% sales. She was recognized in October as the Kentucky Broadcasters Association as 2020 Rookie of the Year. This new award is a national recognition by Radio Ink Magazine as one of the "Top 30 under 30" broadcast professionals to watch in 2021."
As the new year began, Emmett continued to succeed in surpassing her sales goals, with 110% in January, 109% in February and 112% in March.
Emmett said when the state shut down on her first day at the radio station, it was a challenge for her.
"It was scary and overwhelming at times, but the support I have had through this journey has been more than I could have ever imagined," she said. "I am so thankful to my team here and know that without them, I would not have won these awards. Being named 'Rookie of the Year' for the 2020 KBA Excellence in Broadcasting Awards and one of Radio Ink's 30 & Under Superstars within months of each other have been two of my proudest moments that I will cherish forever. "
