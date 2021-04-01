London, KY (40741)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 23F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 23F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 40%.