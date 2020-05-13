'A BROADER IMPACT': North Laurel's Estridge combines two interests into one career

North Laurel High School teacher Dustin Estridge grew up on a farm in Jackson County, the son of a full-time farming father and a mother who taught high school English.
When asked why he chose teaching as a career, Estridge had a quick answer.
"I suppose growing up I learned that I enjoyed people and building relationships, which led me to a career in teaching in the hopes of making a positive impact in the lives of young people," he said.
That combination of teaching and farming are now what comprises Estridge's life — teaching environmental science and horticulture while also being involved in the school's FFA (Future Farmers of America).
Estridge was selected as the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce's High School Teacher of the Year at this year's annual banquet and awards ceremony in early March. He, along with a teacher from the elementary and middle school level, received $1,000 that was sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau office in London to recognize outstanding teachers. The nominations for the awards were submitted by the students themselves — which makes the award even more meaningful for the teachers.
Estridge earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture education and master's degree in educational leadership from Eastern Kentucky University. His 12-year teaching career began in Montgomery County High School in Mt. Sterling, Ky. for four years before moving to Owsley County High School. After a year there, he came to NLHS, where he has been for the past seven years. He said he learned early on that he liked people and enjoyed farming, thus solidifying his interest in the combination of his parents' careers.
Besides his mother, Estridge credits some of his former teachers for his interest in teaching.
"I had several teachers, especially my agriculture teachers in high school that played a huge role in helping me find what I was good at, what I enjoyed doing and how I could work with others to make a broader impact," he said.
His philosophy of teaching is simple: “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn."
Estridge proves that theory with his students and his involvement in school clubs keeps him busy both during and after school hours. His pride in the accomplishments of his students is obvious as he speaks of the many things they learn through the agricultural program.
"Students have an opportunity to participate in competitions related to content they learn in class. In the environmental pathway students can compete in a Land Judging, Forestry or Envirothon competitions. These contests give students the chance to increase their proficiency in industry standard tasks to better prepare them for a field in Environmental and Natural Resources," Estridge said. "Several years ago a NLHS environment team won the National Envirothon, which had never been done by a Kentucky team in the contest's history. We have outstanding young people in our FFA program that are dedicated to self improvement and making a positive impact on others."
Estridge does admit that he faces challenges at times, balancing his teaching career with his personal interests.
"My biggest challenge is trying to balance teaching, sponsoring a large student organization, growing and selling a greenhouse crop each year with time with family," he said.
His family includes his wife, Jina and a 5-year-old son, Cason. Estridge is also close to his parents, Michael Estridge and Debbie Estridge
But like most dedicated teachers, Estridge continues to provide both the academic and emotional support for his students, watching them grow in both areas and helping them prepare for adulthood. His reward is seeing them achieve and develop goals for their future.
"My biggest reward," he said, "is watching my students succeed in the classroom, through our student organization and in life."
