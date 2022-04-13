The audit of city and city tourism operations between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021 netted a 68-page review that listed many discrepancies. The results of that audit has resulted in one commission member asking for London Mayor Troy Rudder to step down, with other council members supporting the immediate resignation of City Attorney Larry Bryson.
Previously published were the highlights of that audit that cited specific incidents occurring during that time frame. The introduction of the audit also showed the funds used during those two years.
As listed in the auditor's report, revenues fell during Fiscal Year 2019 as the COVID outbreak mandated the closings of adventure parks, restaurants and public events which greatly affected tourism. The London Tourism Commission, however, still had $376,900 more in revenues than expenditures that year. Although the tourism commission brought in over $3.4 million in the fiscal year running from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, their expenses ranged over $1 million more than their income, leaving a balance of $151,308 from revenues of $3,410,183. The audit report lists that over $1.5 million was spent at Levi Jackson Park.
The introduction to the audit gives an overview of the City of London and City of London Tourism Commission, but also states that the written language in the ordinance establishing the commission and its duties - other than collection of the 3% restaurant tax - are not defined. It also notes that the Tourism Commission generates funds from the London Community Center rentals, Treetop Adventures and Levi Jackson Park from campground rentals and rental of the clubhouse. It also states that even if a tourism commission is or is not a function of the city government, it must still comply with rules overseeing SPGE (Special Purpose Government Entity).
Below is the listing and comments of auditors regarding those findings.
Finding 1: Roles and Responsibilities of the Commission and the City were not clearly defined
• The responsibilities of the commission were not clearly defined, causing confusion. That coupled with "inconsistencies in operational processes" caused questions of ethics and transparency in the use of tourism funds.
• The ordinance establishing the tourism commission cited it as "an administrative agency of city government." That terminology is not identified in state statutes. When questioned, neither the City Attorney nor Mayor could clarify that language.
• The City Attorney argued that "Tourism Commission is not a separate corporation or legal entity" but that "all contracts entered into by Tourism Commission are signed by the Mayor of the City of London" in a written document to the Department for Local Government (DLG) in April 2016. In that document, Bryson argued that the tourism commission be declassified as a SPGE, that all tourism employees were city employees and could be hired and fired by the Mayor.
• The lease agreements between the City and Tourism delegate the Tourism oversee city park property and that the "City of London will have no control over such operation of the properties."
• All payments from the restaurant tax were submitted to the city clerk and keeping records of those transactions. From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021, tourism reimbursed the City over $2.7 million for shared costs and resources, one of which was "inappropriate bonuses awarded by the Mayor to employees paid with Commission funds."
• In September 2021, the Commission voted to become SPGE, began hiring its own employees. City Attorney advised on Jan. 20, 2022 that the City Council had not approved that action. "It is unclear, based on City Ordinance 2013-06" if the Commission has the power to act on its own, making its legal status unclear.
Finding 2: The Commission spent over $1.5 million to operate Levi Jackson Park but had minimal involvement in its oversight or control
• Tourism revenues were used to fund operations at Levi Jackson Park but board members reported they had no involvement in hiring staff or setting salaries or planning for operations at the park. KRS 91A.400 requires restaurant tax money be turned over to the Commission, but Commissioners indicate they have not been in full control of the funds used to operate Levi Jackson.
• "The lease states that the Commission will operate the property and that the City will have no control over its operation Therefore, the Mayor's control of Levi Jackson spending and operations appear contradictory to both the lease and KRS 91A.400."
• Four Levi Jackson employees were hired before the City took over Levi Jackson Park. The appointment letters of those hires were signed only by the Mayor.
• The August 19, 2019 minutes of the Tourism Commission do not reflect the hiring of any Park employees, but a city employee presented a list of six vehicles to be purchased from tourism money. The minutes also included information about playground equipment for the campgrounds of the Park.
• In September 2019 minutes, the Commission voted for the chairman to sign the lease agreement for Levi Jackson Park but nothing was mentioned of the four employees already hired or the Commission paying their salaries.
• A September 9, 2019 meeting showed that a vehicle bought by Commission funds was assigned to a city employee rather than used for the Park operations as was previously mentioned.
• In a special-called meeting of the Commission on Sept. 30, 2019 the Park Director - hired by the Mayor - reported that furnishings and equipment in the park were in "horrible, horrible shape" as well as electrical problems and public bathrooms. That director said $103,000 was needed to renovate campgrounds, the clubhouse and swimming pool. Commissioners approved that action.
• Commissioners reported that Levi Jackson staff were uncooperative with Commissioners, that staff was hired by the Mayor without their knowledge or approval, that pay adjustments were made because some new hires at the park were paid more than existing park employees. When questioned, Commissioners said Levi Jackson staff worked for the Mayor and the Commission "had no authority to make employment decisions."
• The $1.5 million spent at Levi Jackson was not in the Commission's budget, nor was the budget revised to reflect the $592,840 spent on the Park and an additional $150,000 used to operate Treetop Adventures.
• The Commission approved the Fiscal Year 2022 budget with $1,345,200 for Levi Jackson operations although no policies or control over expenditures had been made.
• Although the Commission was charged for park operations, there were no policies for hiring, salaries, user fees, refund policy and other issues related to the park's operations.
Finding 3: No written reimbursement agreement existed between the Commission and the City
• The Commission reimbursed the City $2,734,135 for "shared resources and expenditures initially made by the City on the Commission's behalf" and "the City submitted reimbursement requests to the Commission on an inconsistent basis."
• Meeting minutes from a Sept. 30, 2019 show the City Attorney said there was an unwritten agreement between the City and the Commission and the Commission reimbursed the City for employee salaries and benefits.
• The Commission reimbursed the City for payroll expenses for staff assigned by the City but those statements included expenditures not related to personnel such as electricity and phones, fuel for Commission vehicles, cleaning services and credit card charges.
• The City Attorney submitted one invoice to the City and Commission for legal services without designating which was billed for what service. "The Deputy City Clerk, who prepared the monthly reimbursement requests, would then determine the Commission's portion of the invoice based on her own judgment."
• The amounts charged for administrative and payroll duties performed by city employees were not documented, making it impossible to determine if the amounts submitted to the Commission were accurate.
• Commission members were not fully aware of details associated with the requests. One Commissioner thought the Commission only reimbursed the City for payroll expenses.
• In review of reimbursements of Commission to the City between July 2019 and June 2021, there were four bills totaling $465,122 in which the reimbursement request or the payment was not signed by a Commission member. The policy was that the Commission Chair was to approve expenditures and two Commissioners to sign the checks. The Deputy Clerk and City Clerk could also sign checks for the Commission. However, auditors found the Deputy Clerk signing a check from a reimbursement she submitted is a conflict.
• The City requested and received reimbursement for work done by the City Street Department on behalf of the Commission but did not include those on monthly reimbursement requests - instead, billing the Commission once a year. Those documents were "often illegible, such as amounts could not be verified."
Finding 4: Bonuses were awarded to all City employees, including those paid with Commission funds in violation of the Kentucky Constitution
• Between December 2019 and December 2021, the Mayor spent $114,753 for bonuses to city employees, included those working for the Commission in 2019 and 2020.
• Bonuses included those working under the Commission - tourism, community center and city parks, including Levi Jackson. Those costs were included in monthly reimbursement requests, although Commissioners were not aware the bonuses had been paid.
• The net bonuses in 2019 were $100 for full time employees and $50 for part-time staff. In December 2020, an increase netted full-time employees $200 bonus and part-time staff with $100.
• The Mayor stated the bonuses derived from the City recycling revenues for two years but the costs for departments falling under the Commission - community center, city parks including Levi Jackson and tourism personnel - were included in the monthly reimbursement requests. The Commission Chair at that time was unaware of the bonuses and said the Commission did not approve those.
• In December 2021, City employees received $600 in bonuses, costing the City $70,114. Since the Tourism Commission had become an SPGE, employees under their realm did not receive any type of bonus as City employees did.
• Section 3 of the Kentucky Constitution prohibits bonuses from public funds and is for "salary and wages for work performed." The Human Resource director stated the bonuses were "given across the board for employees' hard work throughout the year."
Finding 5: City employee given special privileges by the Mayor
• The Mayor allowed a city employee to use a city-owned vehicle for his personal HVAC business. When the Commission purchased vehicles for Levi Jackson Park in 2019, that employee was given one of those vehicles costing $23,500.
• The city employee operating a personal HVAC business submitted reimbursement invoices for the City at HVAC stores for better discounts of his prior purchases. This action cost the Commission $1,328 in sales tax for reimbursement and the city employee potentially received additional personal discounts.
• The Mayor said an unwritten agreement between the city employee using the vehicle was in exchange for use of the employee's tools for city projects. This was confirmed by the employee.
• That employee was promoted from the City Streets Department to a maintenance position after performing personal work on the Mayor's home. The promotion came on May 11, 2015.
• In 2019 the city employee was given a new Ford van bought with Tourism Commission money for Levi Jackson Park. The Commissioner Chair was told the employee was given the vehicle because he would be doing the most work at the park.
• The Commission took possession of the vehicle in November 2021. The last odometer reading was 28,473 miles but no mileage logs were kept to determine how many miles were due to the employee's personal use.
• The City's vehicle policy requires employees to keep a weekly log of usage and submit it monthly to the City Clerk/Treasurer. The city's Human Resource director said the City did not request those logs, but added $30 extra each pay period for employees with assigned vehicles. That netted the employee $750 during calendar year 2020. Under those calculations, the amount of taxable income for this employee could have been underreported since 2015.
• The employee was reimbursed $18,677.67, including $1,057.23 in sales tax for two air conditioning units, although the City is tax-exempt and the purchase was not made by the City but by the employee. The employee stated he got a better deal because the company gives discounts based on the customer's purchases and length of time using that company.
• The employee was reimbursed for 77 checks totaling $41,388 since his promotion in May 2015. Those payments were made from both City and Commission funds.
• The City Clerk stated this employee was the only one to receive such reimbursements because he was in the HVAC business and received better deals than the City. The only other reimbursements to employees by the City were travel-related and had to make a purchase or when a City gas card was denied.
• Because City records were destroyed 3 years after an audit, the review of reimbursements ranged from Jan. 2018 to Dec. 2021. The auditors found an additional $270.87 in sales tax paid by the Commission and $81.12 from the City. Another invoice for $14,962 was reimbursed and listed as "paid in cash."
• The City's Code of Ethics states: No city officer or employee shall use or attempt to use their official position to secure unwarranted privileges or advantages for themselves or others." This practice was a violation of the City's Ethics Code and auditors have referred this matter to the City's Board of Ethics.
Finding 6: The Mayor permitted a city employee to provide cleaning services to the City and Commission in violation of KRS 61.252
• A city employee performed cleaning services for the City and Commission, netting $131,718 from Jan. 2013 to Dec. 2021. The Mayor said the city council was informed verbally of this arrangement but they did not approve the action. State law prohibits a city employee to contract with the city of their employment.
• The employee received over $9,700 from Commission funds from Feb. 2021 to Dec. 2021.
• This city employee was hired in 2010, with the cleaning services beginning in 2013. The employee stated the business was operated by his mother and the City Attorney said it was acceptable. However, the City Attorney told auditors he did not recall that agreement and he would have wanted to have known more about that agreement.
• The City's Code of Ethics requires employees authorized to make purchases or award contracts of private financial interests to the City. The employee involved with the cleaning service disclosed the business financial interest but the City Attorney did not know if the employee disclosed his business interest on the City's financial interest statements and the City Clerk was unaware of that being provided to or approved by the city council or the Board of Ethics.
• The City's Board of Ethics has not met since 2013. Appointments are 3-years with subsequent reappointments but the City could not confirm that the City Council had approved that.
Finding 7: Commission paid music group $45,000 for a concert that did not occur and did not have a written contract
• The City hosted the Bowling Family Music Fest and Talent Search since 2016. Although this was successful, the Tourism Commission never entered into a contract with the group. When the concert was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, the full amount for that year's concert had already been paid and has not yet been repaid. There is no written contract for this event; the only proof is a cancelled check for $45,000.
• Commissioners approved the expenditure every year in the budget as it was submitted as a 'line item' under Bowling Family Music. The initial amount was $10,000 but the amount grew over the years to $45,000.
• Even without a contract, the Commission funds were used to pay the Bowling Family in full in January of each year for the May concert. The cancellation of the 2020 concert was expected to take place in 2021, but the event was not held due to the group splitting up. Those funds have not been repaid as of Feb. 2022.
Finding 8: City and Commission incentives were not properly tracked or consistently awarded by program guideline
• The London Downtown Incentive Program began in 2019 to help revitalize the downtown area. The City and City Utilities Commission provided tax and service credits while the Commission funded the cash portion. That program provided 10 businesses/individuals with incentives totaling $74,029 but additional benefits were not recorded. The program information was not shared to Commission members although their funds paid for the incentives.
• Three packages were available - new businesses that lease or lease/purchase property; new businesses that purchase property; existing retail shops and restaurants. New businesses could receive up to $5,000 for lease or mortgage payments, advertisement reimbursement up to $1,000 and signage/facade expenses to $1,000. Those businesses would also be provided water, sewer, garbage and recycling without charge for 6 months, city taxes were waived for 5 years and the incentive money used to create an apartment or living space. Retail shops and restaurants in downtown could receive $2,500 as a 50/50 match for improvement o additions.
• The Commission budgeted $200,000 to cover expenses for the first year of new businesses and included expected revenues from renovations to a city-owned building. The Commission spent $177,386 in Fiscal Year 2020, but no records were maintained on how much each applicant received. However, at least $26,393 in garbage and $2,679 in water and sewer was waived but property taxes were not.
• Record keeping for the Downtown Incentive program were kept by the Community Center Director but were incomplete and showed that some exceeded the amounts listed for those particular areas. One recipient received $10,000 for equipment to "jump start" the business if a lease agreement was signed. That involved a city-owned building that underwent renovations using Commission funds from the Downtown Incentives budget.
• Another recipient received $34,629 that included 12 months of mortgage payments. The Community Center Director said because the recipients were being recruited by the City Council the incentive packages were different.
• The minutes of committee meetings could not be located and the benefits could not be verified. Two incentive recipients could have property taxes waived for 5 years, but the Community Center Director said only one was eligible for the offer and declined it. She later stated that she forgot the applicant's eligibility and said it was a "miscommunication" because she forgot to tell the city clerk.
• One recipient of an incentive of $34,269 closed in less than a year. The Community Center Director said the incentive program should have included a clause requiring recipients to repay the money if they did not stay open.
• At least two new businesses receiving incentive packages were awarded water, sewer, garbage and recycling for 12 months rather than the specified 6 months.
•The application states that applicants could only apply one per fiscal year. One applicant, however, who now serves on the Tourism Commission, was approved for two applications (Oct. 22, 2019). The Community Center Director said the restriction on multiple applications was removed on Oct. 8, 2019, but that was not shown in the application submitted weeks later. The Community Center Director said there was a typing error but again there were no committee meeting minutes approving those changes.
• Although the incentives program and funding included in the budget was explained to the Commission members in the Sept. 16, 2019 meeting, there are no updates regarding the approved projects and their costs to Commissioners in later meetings.
Finding 9: The City did not update or consistently apply its personnel and pay classification plan and failed to develop a salary scale
• The city did not have a current employee personnel and pay classification in place, which allowed the Mayor to set the pay for hiring or making appointments.
• Job classifications and pay scales are set under KRS 83A.060(1) and are to be reviewed every 5 years to ensure fair pay for all employees. The payscale had not been updated since 2015 and allowed Levi Jackson Park employees not to be included in the scale.
• This was shown when the Levi Jackson Director was hired in 2019 at more pay than the City Parks Director. This was addressed in 2020 when the Commission voted to raise the Parks Director to the same pay as the Levi Jackson Director.
• The City violated its own personnel policy that states that a pay scale "shall prescribe for each class a minimum and maximum rate of pay."
• The Mayor's stepdaughter was hired as London Downtown assistant director in 2016 at grade 25. Two months earlier, that position was set by the city council at grade 20. The Mayor said this was a mistake, but it was never corrected.
• The city council did not approve the grade change, resulting in auditors finding that the Mayor violated city policy "when authorizing the compensation of his stepdaughter at a grade 25."
• "This may constitute a city officer using their official position to secure unwarranted privileges or advantages for others under Section II (B) under the city's code of ethics in 2016."
• 50 of the current and former city employees had some form of family relationship with at least one other individual within the City. This includes 3 current or former Commission members with connections to employees in the City or Commission.
• A revised Nepotism ordinance was adopted in June 2021 but does not address supervision or management of employees with family connections. The new Nepotism ordinance also "grandfathered in" existing employees who had family relationships with other employees/appointees.
Finding 10: The Commission and City operated without written procurement policies and procedures
• The Tourism Commission spent an average of $3.5 million each year with no written purchase policies or procedures. Officials on the City and Commission told auditors the procedure was the Commission Chair approved purchase orders from department heads, then when purchased, the invoice was sent to the Deputy City Clerk. Once the Clerk issued the check, Commission members were to sign the check or the City Clerk or Deputy City Clerk could do so if a second commissioner was not available.
• Fifty expenditures from the Tourism Commissioner showed only 34 (68%) had a purchase order (PO) request approved by the Commission Chair. Sixteen had no PO at all. Eight checks were signed by the two city clerks.
• In 2019, city personnel assisted the commission in purchasing vehicles totaling $187,716 without bidding those vehicles. State law requires any purchases over $30,000 be bid. A city employee was told by the Mayor and the Commission to seek local dealerships for prices on specific vehicle models.
• One of those vehicles was assigned to a city employee rather than used for Levi Jackson Park employees as was originally intended.
Finding 11: City personnel files did not contain certain records for commission personnel and the records maintained documented conflicting information
• City personnel files did not determine how select Commission personnel were hired as well as information about their position.
• The City's Personnel Policies and Procedures, adopted in 2012, states that the Human Resource Office shall maintain personnel records that include basic information, hire date, salary, all status changes as a city employee, application forms, disciplinary or commendation information, and other material relevant to their employment.
• Personnel hired from tourism funds had little or sporadic information. In 14 files, there was no application to document the employees' qualifications or the hiring process. In seven personnel files, the Commission did not approve the salary although the Commission funds paid those employees.
• The current Community Center Director, the Mayor's stepdaughter, had no documentation for appointment to that position. The last was an appointment letter as Tourism Co-Director in July 2019. The movement from that position to the Community Center Director is not documented.
• The transfer of the Mayor's stepdaughter from co-director of Tourism to the Community Center Director reportedly involved three Commission members. Commission members did not participate in that decision and the letter was signed only by the Mayor.
• Conflicts in the hire dates of the Mayor's stepdaughter (as Assistant Director of London Downtown) conflict, ranging from Jan. 4, 2015, Dec. 28, 2015 and Jan. 4, 2016.
• Appointment letters for Levi Jackson personnel listed only the date of hire, the employee's name and salary rate. A handwritten note of the employee's position was attached but some only specified full time or seasonal employment.
• A Commission member had input on the pay rate set for his brother who was hired at Levi Jackson Park. No other positions had such notations. The Commissioner stated he had been contacted concerning the pay rate, but had no decision in the final pay.
Finding 12: The Commission has not complied with legal budgeting and reporting requirements established for Tourism Commission
• Whether a tourism commission is SPGE or not, they are required to register and report financial information to the Department for Local Government (DLG).
• The Commission exceeded its approved budget in FY 2020 and did not officially approve its budget for FY 2021.
• The City taking ownership of Levi Jackson Park in 2019 resulted in expenditures at the park exceeding the Commission's budget by $116,000. At the time the budget was approved, the City had not taken over the park operations - therefore, no budget was listed for that item.
• The City or Commission did not send financial information to DLG as required by law. After becoming SPGE, the information from the Commission was submitted and it was recognized as being compliant on Sept. 29, 2021.
There were also three "Observations" noted by auditors. Those were:
Observation 1: Inconsistencies in Commission Appointments
• When commission members left their position before the end of their term, the next appointee began their term effective of the date they were appointed. This created confusion on board terms.
• Board members are initially appointed in "staggered" terms with two serving a one-year term, two serving a 2-year term and two serving a 3-year term. All appointments made after that period are 3-year terms. Vacancies on the board should be filled for the remaining term of the 3-year appointment, not begin at the time of the appointment.
• City records of appointments to the Commission were incomplete and did not specify the length of their appointment.
• One Commissioner received a letter in 2020, reappointing him to the seat. In July 2021, he received a letter stating his term had ended. Auditors said the process of appointing commissioners was not followed by the Mayor.
Observation 2: Ordinance No. 2014-04
• The ordinance establishing the Tourism Commission improperly cited KRS 91A.390, which addresses the transient room tax (hotel tax) rather than a restaurant tax (KRS 91A.400).
• It also states that the restaurant tax cannot be used to assist any hotel, motel or restaurant, but auditors said KRS 91A.400 does not allow the city to restrict how the money can be spent because the restaurant tax is supposed to be turned over to the tourism commission.
Observation 3: Official Commission minutes do not document the outcome of votes
• KRS 62.835 requires minutes of every meeting to be recorded and available to the public the next day.
• Minutes from four Commission meetings - July 15, 2019, July 22, 2019, Feb. 18, 2020 and Oct. 19, 2020 - addressed issues coming before the board but did not list the outcome of the official vote.
