The UK Cooperative Extension service will be offering several hemp production seminars across the state beginning in February. These full day, educational programs include information on various aspects of hemp production in Kentucky. All programs are open to growers of any experience level, or those interested in beginning to grow hemp.
Programs run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A registration fee is required. Below is a list of the dates and locations for this excellent program.
Some of the topics that will be presented are:
Regulatory and Field Testing
Production Systems
Site Selection and Soils
Budgets and Risk Management
Cultivar Information
Fertility
Planting
Pest Risks and Management
Harvest
Harvest Equipment
There will be several featured speakers from the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. The featured speakers are:
Doris Hamilton, KY Dept of Ag; Tyler Mark, UK Ag Economics; Jonathan Shepherd, UK Ag Economics;
Nicole Gauthier, UK Plant Pathology; Raul Villanueva, UK Entomology; Ric Bessin, UK Entomology;
Tim Stombaugh, UK Ag Engineering; Sam McNeil, UK Ag Engineering; Bob Geneve. UK Horticulture;
Bob Pearce, UK Plant & Soil Sciences; Frank Sikora, UK Plant & Soil Sciences; and
Tom Keene, UK Plant & Soil Sciences
You may register for any of these events via the contact information listed in the charts above.
For more information about hemp or these educational programs, please call the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Office at 606.864.4167 or go to laurel.ca.uky.edu.
