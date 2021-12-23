Hope.
It is the one characteristic that motivates many people to fight for a better tomorrow.
But those dealing with substance abuse and/or addiction often have that solitary quality as they may have alienated themselves from family and friends.
To reassure and support their efforts, First United Methodist Church of London hosted a meal and shopping spree for residents involved with All In Recovery groups last week.
Pastor Sean Ryan welcomed the group, followed by a meal and shopping for hygiene items and clothing for those attending the event. The participants were also allowed to pick a gift for their children, wrap it and have it ready for Christmas, as well as picking a backpack filled with supplies for school age children.
Josh and his wife are the owners of the residential homes that provide housing and support to those dealing with addiction. He knows the story of addiction first-hand, finding himself addicted at the young age of 17, and eventually alienating himself from his family and friends.
"At 17, I was a full blown addict," he said. "I turned to drugs and alcohol - I was an addict from the time I was 17 until I was 32, or, half my life."
Josh said his early life was one of support - his mother was a school teacher and he was raised in church.
"I spent most of my life trying to fit in. I didn't fit in in church, so I turned to drugs and alcohol. There, I fit in - I was the life of the party," he said. "I was jailed 27 times in the time between being 17 and 32."
Josh wound up with legal charges and was referred to drug court and rehabilitation. After he became sober and started his life over, he credited the people who helped him along the way. And his journey helped him realize that he could help others in the same situation where he had found himself.
"I started these recovery houses to help other people," he said. "We have five and a sixth one opening soon. God has blessed me to help others. We get referrals from court and other places. Some of the judges who locked me up now release people to me."
Josh said it was a long and difficult battle to overcome addiction, but his own personal experience is what drives him to help those who are walking the same path he did for many years. He said he realized that the involvement in recovery programs is what brought him to his current status.
"Judge Lay [Laurel Circuit Court Judge Greg Lay] saved my life," he said. "[Substance abuse] is an epidemic - there's not a family that hasn't been touched by it. I think that's why London was so welcoming to these recovery houses."
The inpatient program provides peer support, counseling and goals to re-enter society once recovery is completed. Josh said he had one resident who is sharing his vocational skills with other residents and preparing them for a career once they complete the program at the recovery homes.
"One guy is a certified plumber and he's teaching others those skills," he said. "It's hard when you get out of recovery or jail to find a job, especially when you're right back with the people you were with before. We help people get their GED, get their driver's license back and help them find jobs. We've had several people who have moved on and gotten their own places."
Overall, the All in Recovery offers 70 beds and currently has 60 to 65 persons in their programs. Josh works in recovery and treatment programs and continues to purchase homes where he can house recovering addicts to re-enter society sober and ready to contribute back.
Jessica Dezarn is one of the peer support specialists in the program, who has a long history of addiction herself.
"I was the fifth female in the house, when there was only one house," she said. "I came here straight from a treatment program. They encouraged me to get back on my feet, get a job, to be timely and keep my word. Everyone here pulls together to help one another."
Dezarn's story is one of frequent arrests as she delved deeper and deeper into addiction.
"For 10 years I was an addict. I was homeless, I lost custody of my kids, I was just doing whatever. I was in and out of jail, drug court and treatment," she said. "Now I own my own car, I have my own place, I get to see my kids. I've been off drugs for two years and I owe it all to coming to the recovery house."
Dezarn said the recovery houses align former addicts with recovering addicts, which offers an immediate support system as they battle to remain sober.
"The recovery houses fulfill that purpose. The new people get hope from those who have been here longer," she said.
Dezarn said her recovery had impacted some of her former associates.
"They call me for help now, instead of for drugs."
