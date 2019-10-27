A new life: From dependence on alcohol to dependence on God

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- “Christ has always walked beside me but, until this past year, I have rarely walked with him,” Bruce Brantley confessed to the congregation at Simpsonville Baptist Church, just before he was baptized.
The 71-year-old Brantley, shared a powerful testimony brought the crowd to their feet on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Brantley said he’d lip-synched a life full of good intentions. A successful business career didn’t bring the satisfaction he desired. “My soul was empty and numb,” he said.
He searched for satisfaction in a bar in Louisville for almost 15 years. “My Labrador Retriever would have a double Kahlua and milk with a small bag of Cheetos and I’d have as much scotch as the bartender would serve me. It was a common joke that the Labrador was my designated driver.”
That all changed when a friend died of a sudden heart attack. Shaken by the loss, Brantley felt drawn to read the Bible. Though he had read the scriptures off and on over the years, this time was different. “The day I started reading, August 17, 2018, I was free from the desire for alcohol,” he said.
During the fall of 2018, Brantley began sporadically attending Simpsonville Baptist with his family. Steve Boyd, senior pastor of the church, said he was surprised to hear how much time Brantley was devoting to reading the Bible. “He was reading for up to an hour every day,” Boyd said, “It was through his reading that the Bible became alive to him.”
Boyd soon met with Brantley and discovered that not only had the Bible coming alive, but God was using it to change his life. “Through his reading, he repented of his sin and asked the Lord to forgive him.”
Now Brantley is involved in a Sunday School class that is helping him learn the basics of living a Christian life. “I see a benevolent spirit in him and a willingness to share his powerful testimony with others,” Boyd said.
“Alcoholism is such a selfish condition,” Brantley told the congregation, “I almost always put my drinking first while my family paid the price.” But he says Jesus Christ has taken that desire away from him.
“Realizing I am loved and forgiven by God has given me the life that I have always wanted. I pray that from this day forward I may live my life in the shadow of Christ.”
