The news of the coronavirus spreading across the United States laid heavy on Laurel resident Kathy Helton's heart.
But rather than hover in apprehension and fear, Helton sprang to action.
"I heard about the shortages of masks and I wanted to help," she said. "I was trying to find a way that I could help. So I prayed and this is where God lead me."
"This" is making masks to help those who have found themselves short on supplies while dealing with the public.
"On Saturday I made my first mask," she said. "I've made quilts and things in the past so I know how to sew and making masks is what I felt I could do."
Helton still works during the COVID-19 pandemic but uses her free time for her goodwill effort to help in times of need.
"I come from a long line of servant hearts," she said. "I'm making masks to help out. I have made 44 as of Wednesday night."
Those masks are being sent to whomever messages Helton or tells her of a specific need. Her nephew works at a nursing home in Somerset and when he mentioned that the nursing home facilities are direly short on protective wear, Helton put her talents to work and quickly made sure that the staff in that facility had some masks. She has also sent masks to locations in Winter Haven, Florida and Summerfield, Florida, as well as Berea. Her pastor's wife also opened Helton's eyes to another need of a shortage of masks at Christian Community Care in Corbin.
So, Helton made some more masks that will be taken to those workers.
"People think about the hospital staff and first responders but people aren't thinking about the ones who work in nursing homes," she said. "They also need masks and gloves. No one has donated anything to them."
Helton said the idea to make masks sprang from a Facebook post from a nurse in Harrodsburg, asking for donations of masks. She then found a link to a pattern for masks and began her journey to help others in times of need.
"The pattern I use has a filter pocket," she explained. "That way people using them can just replace the filter, wash the mask and use it again."
But she found herself with limited supplies of elastic to complete the masks and has made her own rendition by using pipe cleaners that allow for the masks to fit better over the nose.
"There are all kinds of tutorials on Facebook about how to make masks," she said. "We try to help wherever we can. Hopefully, people will see the need and pitch in. People are desperate for masks and the nursing homes especially need them."
Helton remains hopeful for the leveling of the COVID-19 pandemic despite growing numbers of cases across the state. But she stands firm in her belief that people helping people is the best way to overcome this plague.
"People who can sew can get the fat squares for quilting at Walmart. They only cost 97 cents and you can get six squares for masks from one piece," she said. "If we all just do our part, we can get through this."
