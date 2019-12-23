A special needs child in Missouri will be receiving a special gift this Christmas - thanks to the generosity of a Laurel woman.
When she's not working as a dental assistant and attending classes to earn her nursing degree, Gena Gray breeds and sells Golden Doodle dogs - a mixed breed of Golden Retriever and poodle.
But this year she said she had a special mission.
"It was just laid on my heart to give a dog to a special needs child. So I put it on the Internet, asking people with special needs children to send me their story," she said. "I got thousands of responses but this one child really touched my heart."
That child is 2-year-old Truett Palmer, who lives in central Missouri.
His mother, Danielle, contacted Gray with the story of Truett, who was born with a heart defect.
But once Gray chose Truett as the recipient of the dog, she then had the problem of how to get the dog to the child.
"The child's grandfather is a pilot and works as a crop duster," Gray said. "He got a plane and they flew here to get the dog and are going to give it to him for Christmas."
Although weather postponed the first planned trip set for Wednesday, the grandfather was determined he was not letting this opportunity pass. So on Saturday, Rick "Poppy" McCord and Truett's father, Brett Palmer, flew from Missouri to the London-Corbin Airport to pick up the dog that they feel will help the child heal from a heart transplant done in St. Louis just two months ago.
Palmer said the news that Gray was donating the dog to his son was a pleasant surprise.
"Truett loves animals. When my wife mentioned it to me, I wasn't really for it," he said. "But Danielle had researched about dogs being therapy animals and when Gena contacted her, she said it was God telling us to do this for him."
The family has had a number of challenges with Truett's health since his birth, with the child undergoing open heart surgery at just two weeks old. But as the heart condition worsened, the Palmer family went to Boston for another surgery.
"They told us he needed a repair so we went out there with him. Danielle stayed with him but I had to come back and work," Palmer said. "The surgery there didn't go well and that's when they told us Truett needed a heart transplant. There was no function at all in the left side of his heart. So we came back and then found another surgeon in St. Louis, which was closer."
The family waited five months for a heart that would work for the young child, with the procedure being performed just two months ago.
"They told us when they took out his old heart that it was like concrete, that the muscle had hardened and wouldn't function," he said. "Truett couldn't walk but a few steps and that was all. It affected his breathing and energy."
Although still early in the healing process, Palmer said Truett - the youngest of three sons - is doing well.
"He has more energy and is walking around the house some," he said.
Gray's post about giving a dog to a special needs child was an unforeseen blessing with some surprises.
"While Truett was in the hospital, his mom said he got very depressed and they had a therapy dog that he loved," Gray added. "The dog was a female and was a Golden Doodle. When I found that out, I just knew I had to get the dog to him."
That's when things really came together for both Gray and the Palmer family.
"My father-in-law (McCord) is in an aviation club and is a licensed pilot," Palmer said. "He pays his yearly dues and as part of that, he can use the plane."
So the two set out early Saturday morning to get the puppy for Truett.
"He doesn't know about it," Palmer said of his son. "We're going to give it to him on Christmas morning."
Although the puppy, named Ada Grace by Truett's mother, is only 10 weeks old, the Palmer family are looking into having him trained as a therapy dog.
"They told us Truett would be prone to having seizures and we thought the dog might be able to sense those and warn us if he does have any," Palmer added. "When my father-in-law was able to get the plane to come here and get the dog, I knew it was meant to be."
As of now, the Palmers are still researching the costs of training for the puppy. Their gratitude to Gray, they said, is immeasurable.
"This is a wonderful thing you're doing," McCord said, as he hugged Gray as the two prepared to fly back out Saturday afternoon.
The Palmers have promised to keep Gray updated on Truett's progress as well as send pictures and videos of the child being presented with his special gift on Christmas morning.
Palmer also said although things have been difficult for the family with Truett's condition, the family is steadfast in hope and faith.
"The only way that we truthfully handle everything is by the strength of God and the support from wonderful people such as Gena," he said. "I am still in awe of the support from total strangers, the power of prayer and the amazing strength that God gives us to deal with issues like this. If I can possibly help anyone else that may be going through a tough situation and does not know Christ, this story may help them."
As for Gray, she said this is a special blessing for her.
"I was planning to keep the puppy, but I just felt like I needed to do something for a special needs child," she said. "I love animals and my dogs and I just wanted to give to help someone else. Truett's story broke my heart and I wanted help him in some way. I have another litter due soon and I've found a child in Harlan who has cancer and I'm going to give him a puppy when he is able to have one. I just wanted to help a child in need with a puppy."
