A Woman Ahead of her Time...Founder of Ft. Sequoyah dies at age 92

The year was 1955 and Americans were traveling highways that brought them right into the middle of rural communities. Trailers captured the hearts of almost everyone, and they were hungry for adventure. A new concept, a new age – the regular family loved the idea of having the freedom to glide down the highway in search of interesting stop-overs and inexpensive entertainment.
Crude, handmade wooden signs cropped up everywhere, enticing the many travelers crowding the roads to stop and rest a while after long, grueling hours of pulling their compact-sized ‘rooms’ behind. Roadside diners and small, family owned single-story motels were abundant, dotting the highways, along with small gift shops teeming with souvenirs that were often scattered and displayed to the road’s edge. It seemed the perfect time and opportunity to open a small replica of an authentic Indian Village and an ideal place with its natural settings – all complete with Cherokee natives from North Carolina waving to the many that passed, arousing their curiosity – which soon became more than a dream. And, a river right out back…Carlo and Lucille Bowling Carloftis were young with three small children and a new baby not quite six weeks old.
The Carloftis’ had made many journeys back and forth to St. Augustine, Florida, and to the majestic mountains of Cherokee, North Carolina. They discovered the perfect place to start a tourist business and raise their family was not far from their own roots – a place where they began an over 60 year journey and love affair on the Rockcastle River.
Young and fresh with ideas, and being the entrepreneurs they were, came with a price. Carlo was brought up working in his family Hub Grill Restaurant owned by his stepfather, George Karloftis – an establishment that provided fine dining in the hills of Pineville, Kentucky. It was located very near the stately town of Middlesborough which was once a contender for Appalachia’s own steel manufacturing town and the famed Cumberland Gap which opened a whole new chapter of life for the many settlers passing through where Daniel Boone had blazed a trail.
Lucille, a cheerleader at Manchester High School, sold tickets at the local theater and dipped ice cream at Porter’s Drug Store, surrounding herself with ‘Evening in Paris‘ perfume and Porter’s makeup counter. She was quite naïve when she met and married Carlo and moved to Pineville. She traded in her bobby socks for nylon hose and became both wife and mother, having never cooked a meal. Her life in Pineville was very carefree, strolling Carcille and Buzzy along the sidewalks and eating meals at the Hub before heading to Knoxville with her husband and small family to eat yet another late-night dinner while viewing all the bright lights of a city. Yet, by Carlo’s side, she left a beautiful home in the heart of town, only to have meager necessities for a while, working alongside her husband with the original idea of spending only summers along the Rockcastle River. This brave, happy couple, filled with energy and brimming with enthusiasm, shared a dream to do something quite outrageous and most different at the time – with no running water, no telephone, and for a while, no electricity. Together they laid out their plans, working side by side to make it come together and become the reality that even family members doubted.
Lucille and Carlo moved to Rockcastle County and quickly stole everyone’s heart.
Within days, buildings cropped up and the small wooden structure for a shop would soon become Fort Sequoyah, named for the great Cherokee Indian who invented his tribe’s alphabet.
That hot summer day in July 1955 was disappointing; not too many customers and even less in sales. But that didn’t stop their dream. They opened their wooden doors with a skeleton key and very little stock. The walls were mostly bare except for some items and relics that Mr. John Lair, well known founder of Renfro Valley, who was so taken with this vivacious, handsome couple, loaned from the walls of his own home.
Quickly becoming the ‘feel-good’ era of the 1950’s, Fort Sequoyah didn’t take long to catch on. The doors were open from early morning until late at night, seven days a week on US Highway 25. Fort Sequoyah, nestled along the river, became a popular destination and stop-over for weary travelers who kept coming back, time and again on their way for vacations or just to stop and visit for a while.
Many wonderful friends over the years were made inside the little plain rustic shop as well as outside on the long covered porch; like Charles Baldwin and his sister Mary from northern Kentucky, who took the children on long walks along the river on Skaggs Trace in heavy, serious search of geodes and unusual rocks; and Mrs. Smolka, who never failed to stop by on her monthly pilgrimages from up north to hunt rocks in North Carolina; or Mrs. LaRue Paytiamo, an orchestral pianist, married to a most handsome Southwestern Indian, an accomplished silversmith who went to college with Jim Thorpe. The Paytiamos’ love affair and the love of searching for relics took them to Equador in the 1930’s and to the mountains of North Carolina. In her later years, Mrs. LaRue(James) Paytiamo made her home across the lawn from the Carloftis’ house, eventually living her last years in Florida and out west, where she sent Lucille long, descriptive letters of their many travels. Lucille especially loved this wise and much older lady who adored Lucille as a daughter.
The Carloftis’ taught by example when they often gave gifts from the shop to those who could not afford to make a purchase, especially the little children. Among them, newfound friends such as these, and the Indians, along with all the many other customers from different walks of life, made their lives all the richer by walking through their doors.
And so, their story began…
Written by Betsy Carloftis
Lucille Bowling Carloftis departed this world, leaving a legacy that is treasured by her children and grandchildren, and her many friends and customers. She was a woman ahead of her time – a business woman before women entered the work force. She was also a published author and received numerous recognitions in her lifetime.
