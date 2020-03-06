Drivers age 50 and older are invited to attend the AARP Driver Safety course, taught by volunteer Jim Meding. The event will be held at the Laurel County Public Library Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10.
"It's a driving program geared towards people typically 50 or older, and it's sponsored by AARP," explained Gwen Stivers, organizer of the event. "The program goes over a lot on our reaction time, our vision and our hearing, which isn't as good as we get older. It also covers a lot of the new things that are on cars -- like cameras that help drivers back up -- as well as new traffic laws that are in effect."
The program is held at the Laurel County Public Library bi-yearly -- in the spring and in the fall. The course fee for AARP members is $15 and $20 for non-members. The fee covers the cost of the materials used and may be paid to the instructor at the beginning of class.
"It's not being unusual or abnormal to have these problems with your vision and reaction time as you get older," Stivers assured. "You might say 'it's just me who has this problem,' but it's not. It also may be worth it to attend the event even if you're under the age of 50, just so you can be aware of the changes in vehicular laws and features.
RTEC transportation will be provided for this program by calling 864-5759 and scheduling a pickup and drop-off time. All arrangements MUST be made 48 hours prior to the time you wish to visit the library to allow for scheduling.
