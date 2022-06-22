For high school students, the ultimate dress-up affair is the annual prom where the students don their finest apparel for the evening.
But once special needs students reach age 21, they are no longer in the school system and miss that opportunity for an evening of dancing, dining and dress up.
However, the Action for Autism Council decided that such an event for those over age 21 was still a fun event — and hosted a Special Prom on Friday night.
The London Community Center was decorated for the occasion, complete with red carpet at the entrance, a DJ and food offsetting a dance floor where families could enjoy an evening together.
The event was sponsored by the Action for Autism Council, comprised of Kacey Bolton, Lisa Depew, Emma Schooler, Misty Murray, Michele Gaynor and Carolyn Allen — all of whom have adult children who have special needs.
"Once these kids get out of school, they don't have a prom or anything," said Murray. "So Kacey (Bolton) thought we ought to do our own Special Prom so the kids and their families could enjoy an evening out."
